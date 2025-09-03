Genshin Impact early Nefer leaks

Nefer in Genshin Impact is a potential upcoming character from Nod-Krai. The developers have already confirmed in a Nod-Krai teaser that she is a Dendro unit. Additionally, new leaks have surfaced online, sharing details about one of Nefer's Passive skills, Elemental Skill, and her primary role in the team.This article covers everything that has been leaked so far about Nefer, including her potential abilities, weapon type, and release version in Genshin Impact.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.Genshin Impact leaks show Nefer's weapon, Elemental Skill, and moreNefer passives via Kokomi byu/Ryuusei_Dragon inGenshin_Impact_LeaksNefer is expected to be a 5-star Dendro character. According to leaks via Kokomi, the Voynich Guild member will likely be a Catalyst user and a main DPS unit that deals Lunar-Bloom DMG.Additionally, the leaker has shared one of Nefer's passive talents and Elemental Skill. It seems that when a party member triggers the Bloom reaction, Nefer's passive converts the Bloom into a Lunar-Bloom reaction. Moreover, triggering the Lunar-Bloom reaction will not create any Dendro Cores but grant Nefer a stack of some unnamed effect.Meanwhile, upon casting Nefer's Elemental Skill, she consumes Verdant Dew and the stacks mentioned earlier. She then fires an enhanced Charged Attack at the opponents. This damage is considered Lunar-Bloom DMG.Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character resonance buff leakedIt is safe to say Nefer will pair well with Lauma since she can significantly buff the damage from Bloom-related reactions. Thus, players who wish to get Nefer might also want to consider pulling for the Moonchant Envoy of the Frostmoon Scions.Kokomi also leaked Ineffa's early kit, and they were mostly correct, which is why the new leaks about Nefer are also likely to be credible.Nefer expected release date and moreNefer in the Curatorium of Secrets (Image via HoYoverse)Unfortunately, HoYoverse has yet to confirm Nefer's release version. However, leaks via @_hiragara_ and Hoshino suggest she is likely to debut in Genshin Impact Luna II, expected to be released on October 22, 2025.Nefer is from the Voynich Guild and the only known member, as of this writing. Moreover, she is the head of the Curatorium of Secrets. According to Ineffa, Nefer knows many stories, from both the past and the present. One could say that she runs an information guild.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.