Genshin Impact Faruzan guide: Build, Pros, cons, Constellations, talents, and stats priority

Faruzan is one of the best Anemo supports Genshin Impact has to offer. First released in patch 3.3, she has solidified her place in the meta as the go-to support for Anemo DPS characters. Currently, she is available on the 3.8 limited-time character banners as one of the 4-star options. Players hoping to snag her from the gacha banners may want to know how to build her for maximum utility.

Faruzan may be best suited to support Anemo DPS characters like Wanderer, Xiao, or Heizou. She is considered to be a staple in the best team comps for Wanderer, who is the featured 5-star character available in the game right now alongside Kokomi.

This article will guide the players on how to build their Faruzan and mention her best artifact sets, weapons, constellations, talents, and stat priorities.

Genshin Impact Faruzan build guide for C0 to C6 constellations

Faruzan's main role in Genshin Impact is to buff the Anemo DMG of Anemo DPS characters while also applying Anemo RES debuff of the enemies. She can increase the overall damage of her teams by a considerable margin.

While being functional at C0, Faruzan becomes exceptionally strong when the players unlock her C6. Her Constellation 6 allows her to even buff the Crit DMG of her Anemo allies, which is quite a rare feat in Genshin Impact.

Pros and Cons of Faruzan

Faruzan in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan has multiple Pros in the game:

Faruzan can buff Anemo DMG.

She can decrease the Anemo RES of enemies.

She can buff Anemo Crit DMG at C6.

Faruzan can provide minor CC (Crowd Control) with her burst.

The few Cons of Faruzan include:

Faruzan's Elemental Burst has a huge energy cost of 80.

Her Energy Recharge is quite lackluster.

Best Constellations for Faruzan

Faruzan constellations (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Faruzan is perfectly useful at C0, she does get a considerable boost with her C2 and C6.

Her C2 increases the duration of her Elemental Burst, The Wind's Secret Ways, by 6 seconds. This is quite effective as it also increases the duration of the Anemo DMG buff and Anemo RES debuff by 6 seconds.

Faruzan C6 is her best constellation, hands down. It allows her to increase the Anemo Crit DMG of party members by 40% during her Elemental Burst.

Best stats for Faruzan

Faruzan official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Players planning to build Faruzan may want to know which stats to prioritize while farming for artifact sets. The best substats to focus on are:

Energy Recharge

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

It is important to note that Faruzan requires ±200% Energy Recharge for optimal rotations in her team comps.

The Main stats for her artifact pieces should be:

Sands Goblet Circlet ER/ATK% Anemo DMG Bonus Crit Rate/Crit DMG

Best Artifact Sets for Faruzan

Viridescent Venerer and Tenacity of the Millelith sets in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best Artifact Sets for Faruzan widely depend on the player's Constellations. From C0 to C5, her best Artifact Set is Viridescent Venerer which provides her with:

2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Although, if the player has her C6 unlocked, Tenacity of the Millelith turns out to be a better set for her support capabilities. This set provides her with:

2-Piece: HP +20%.

HP +20%. 4-PC: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20%, and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character using this artifact set is not on the field.

Talent Priority for Faruzan

Faruzan as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Considering Faruzan's utility comes from her Elemental Burst, it is recommended to prioritize her Burst talent in Genshin Impact.

Faruzan's Elemental Skill also provides minor Anemo RES shred after she reaches Ascension 1. Therefore, her Skill talent is also worth upgrading.

Due to the fact that her Normal Attacks are not needed in her optimal rotations, it is not recommended to spend resources on upgrading this talent.

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal and Charged Attacks

Best weapons for Faruzan

While multiple weapons suit Faruzan in Genshin Impact, her best options are listed here.

Elegy of the End - This is Faruzan's best weapon option. It may not be feasible for everyone considering it is a 5-star rarity.

Favonius Warbow - This is Faruzan's best F2P option. Boasting a strong passive effect, this weapon helps mitigate her ER requirements to some extent.

Sacrificial Bow - Another good 4-star option that provides Energy Recharge. It should be noted that the second Elemental Skill performed using this weapon's passive does not generate extra energy particles.