Genshin Impact Feline Fortress cat event: All 5 cat petting guide with spots

The Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event is active in the second half of Genshin Impact's version 4.5. During the event, players can visit the Furball Fortress in Mondstadt City to pet stray cats and increase their Friendship to earn exclusive rewards like Primogems, Serenitea Pot furnishing, and more. Five cats are featured in the event, each preferring different petting spots.

If the players pet the cats where they like, their Friendship will increase to the Cherished and Inseparable levels. However, if they pet at a spot the cat disapproves, the Friendship level will drop. Therefore, players must be careful about the preferred petting spots for each cat.

This article will mention the best petting spots for all five cats in Genshin Impact's Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event.

How to play with cats in Genshin Impact Feline Fortress Cat event

The Feline Fortress Furrdyssey cat event will be live until April 18, 2024, in Genshin Impact's 4.5 update. For the event, players can find Furball Fortress in Mondstadt City at the location marked above.

Upon visiting the Fortress, they'll have to prepare cozy spots for each cat and feed them before they can pet the featured felines. Afterward, they can tap or click on one of the eight locations on the cat's body to pet them.

Here are all the eight cat petting spots in the Feline Fortress Furrdyssey event:

Right ear

Left ear

Face

Lower body

Upper body

Tail

Right paw

Left paw

As mentioned above, different cats enjoy different petting spots. To help travelers increase their Friendship levels quickly, we have listed the preferred spots for all five cats.

How to play with Snowball in Genshin Impact Feline Fortress event

Snowball is the first cat players get to play with in this limited-time event. She is an all-white cat that prefers being petted at the following spots:

Face

Lower body

Upper body

Right paw

Left paw

How to play with Bunny in Genshin Impact Feline Fortress event

Bunny is a grey-and-white cat with black stripes on her body. She is the second feline players will encounter in the event on Day 2. Here are her preferred petting spots:

Right ear

Left ear

Face

Lower body

Upper body

How to play with Dustball in Genshin Impact Feline Fortress event

Dustball is an all-grey kitty who gets unlocked on Day 3 of the event. To increase Friendship level with her, players should pet her at the following locations:

Face

Upper body

Tail

Right paw

Left paw

How to play with Dopey in Genshin Impact Feline Fortress event

Dopey is a black-and-white piebald cat that unlocks on Day 4. The player's Friendship level with her can be increased by petting her at these spots:

Right ear

Left ear

Lower body

Upper body

Tail

How to play with Sir Pouncealot in Genshin Impact Feline Fortress event

Sir Pouncealot is the fifth cat from the event and gets unlocked on Day 5. She is a giant orange-colored kitty draped in the insignia of the Knights of Favonius. Here are the recommended petting spots for her:

Right ear

Left ear

Lower body

Right paw

Left paw

After completing the event, Albedo will ask the players to look after Sir Pouncealot, given her backstory. After accepting the request, players can keep the feline as a pet in their Serinitea Pots.

