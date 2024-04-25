Genshin Impact Fortune Plango Vulnera quest guide

Fortune Plango Vulnera is the final quest in the Canticles of Harmony series in Genshin Impact. It is an entertaining quest with stunning visuals and you can play music with Scylla and enjoy a performance with golden bees. Fortune Plango Vulnera can automatically be unlocked after finishing Gradus ad Capitolium, and completing this quest will reward you with 40 Primogems and two hidden achievements, worth five Primogems each.

Here is a simple guide on how to complete the Fortune Plango Vulnera World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Fortune Plango Vulnera World Quest guide

Release the Ichor to connect the aqueducts

Start the mechanism and release the Ichor (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have completed Gradus ad Capitolium, follow the quest navigation and release the Ichor to connect the aqueducts. This will trigger a long cutscene and Scylla will ask you to play the music together.

Play the music by hitting the Space command whenever a prompt appears on the screen to match the tune.

Continue onward

Latecoming Diadochus achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

The music performance will end with you entering "Domus Aurea" and unlocking a hidden achievement, Latecoming Diadochus, worth five Primogems. Next, follow the quest navigation and head deeper into the building. You will also find a Hydroculus near the stairs.

It is worth mentioning that you will face Boethius, who looks like the Statue of Marble and Brass world boss. Therefore, it is recommended to bring a Geo unit or Claymore unit.

Defeat Boethius

The boss has three phases (Image via HoYoverse)

Boethius has the same gameplay mechanism as the Statue of Marble and Brass world boss. Additionally, it has three phases. Try to reduce the shield's health by hitting it with Geo and blunt attacks.

Head to the upper level of "Domus Aurea"

Use the elevator to go up (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the elevator to the upper level of "Domus Aurea" and head to the podium. You will also discover a hidden teleport waypoint and a Hydroculus nearby.

Start playing the harp

Similar to the performance with Scylla, you must hit Space whenever you see a prompt on the screen. Don't worry about missing a beat since you will get multiple attempts. Once the performance is over, you will be teleported back to Petrichor and have one final chat with Scylla.

Canticles of Harmony achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

This will conclude the Fortune Plango Vulnera World Quest in Genshin Impact. You will be rewarded with 40 Primogems and unlock a hidden achievement titled Canticles of Harmony, worth five Primogems.

