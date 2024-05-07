Genshin Impact Fragmented Memories web event guide: How to get 100 Primogems

Genshin Impact 4.6 has released a new web event titled, Fragmented Memories, featuring the latest playable character, Arlecchino. During the event, you will have to restore burned cards with puzzle pieces. Players will have to log in to their account to complete domain challenges, use original resin, and more to acquire puzzle pieces.

Completing all the puzzles and challenges in Fragmented Memories will reward you with Primogems and Mora. The web event will be available for 20 days from May 07, 2024, to May 26, 2024, but players only need two days to complete everything.

Here is a simple guide on how to play the new Genshin Impact 4.6 web event.

Genshin Impact Fragmented Memories web event guide

Players can click here to participate in the Fragmented Memories web event. The web event started on May 07, 2024, and will be available until 11:59 PM (UTC+8) on May 26, 2024. Do note that you need to be an Adventurer Rank 10 or above to participate in this event.

Log in with your HoYoverse account and click on the start button on the event page. A small tutorial will teach you how to collect puzzle pieces and use them on burned cards to complete puzzles.

How to collect and use puzzle pieces in Fragmented Memories web event?

Complete all sorts of missions and collect puzzle pieces (Image via HoYoverse)

You can complete the following mission list to collect puzzle pieces:

Daily Missions

Login to Genshin Impact once

Use 40 Original Resin

Challenge Missions

Complete 2 Domain challenges

Watch"Absolutio Absoluta Absolutissime - Parting of Light and Shadow MV Genshin Impact"

Share "The Knave Card" with the Recall Code

Another player links your Recall Code once

Keep in mind that you can repeat the daily missions after a server reset. Thus, you need two days to collect all the puzzle pieces you need.

Use the puzzle pieces to complete these cards (Image via HoYoverse)

You can use the puzzle pieces to complete three cards. Simply click on the "Enter Stage" button and attach the puzzle pieces in their suitable locations to complete them.

Genshin Impact Fragmented Memories web event rewards

Here is a list of all the rewards you can collect in this Fragmented Memories web event:

Clear all three puzzles: Primogems x40

Complete Recall missions as invitor: Primogems x60

Share the web event: Mora x20,000

You can invite returning players with your recall code on your cards. You will receive 60 Primogems as a reward only after the returnee completes linking on the web page using your recall codes and completing the aforementioned missions.

Genshin Impact Fragmented Memories sharing event

Post any web event share card with your recall code and use the following hashtags to participate in this sharing event:

#Fragmented_Memories #Arlecchino

Participating players must fill up this form here with correct information about their posts and desired rewards. Here is a quick overview of rewards:

30 USD Amazon Gift Card ×1 (50 Winners)

30 USD App Store Gift Card ×1 (50 Winners)

30 USD Google Play Gift Card ×1 (50 Winners)

Make sure your social media account ( X or Facebook) and posts are made public. Additionally, enable your notifications and private messages as you will receive your prize information will be sent through private messages on the platforms.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.