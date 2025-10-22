Genshin Impact Frostnight Herra boss guide

Frostnight Herra in Genshin Impact is a world boss that can be found in Hiisi Island, Nod-Krai. You can challenge the boss to obtain several items, which include character ascension materials and artifacts. As of this writing, only Nefer requires the boss material, so you can fight it if you're planning to build her.
This article covers Frostnight Herra's location, along with some tips to fight it and the rewards obtainable after defeating it in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Frostnight Herra boss location, tips, and rewards
Frostnight Herra location
Use the teleport waypoint north of the Light-Bathed Platform in Hiisi Island and go straight to find a moon structure. Approaching it will spawn Frostnight Herra and begin the challenge.
Tips to beat Frostnight Herra
During the battle, Frostnight Herra can enter the Gloomveild State. In this state, it gains increased resistance to all types of damage and launches several attacks at your active character, so it's best to keep your unit always moving. Furthermore, the boss will generate a Fury bar and unleash a large explosion if the gauge is not filled within a certain period of time.
You must attack Frostnight Herra continuously to fill the Fury bar and disable its Gloomveild State. This will stun the boss for a brief period and grant full immunity against the element that dealt the most amount of damage when it was in the enhanced state. However, it will remain in its Physical state if you use Lunar-Bloom or Lunar-Charged reactions.
Therefore, it's best to bring Lunar-Bloom or Lunar-Charged teams, or at least two strong damage dealers of different elements.
Naturally, you can defeat the boss before giving it a chance to enter the Gloomveiled State. This will also give you the Stranded Constellation achievement, worth five Primogems.
Frostnight Herra challenge rewards
Here's a list of all the rewards that can be obtained after defeating Frostnight Herra in Genshin Impact:
- Radiant Antler
- Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
- Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
- Berserker artifact set
- The Exile artifact set
- Prayers to Springtime artifact set
- Lucky Dog artifact set
- Gladiator's Finale artifact set
- Wanderer's Troupe artifact set
- Mora
- Companion EXP
- Adventure EXP
Each reward claim consumes 40 Original Resin, and the number of boss materials dropped will differ based on the player's World Level.
