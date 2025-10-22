Genshin Impact Frostnight Herra boss guide

Frostnight Herra in Genshin Impact is a world boss that can be found in Hiisi Island, Nod-Krai. You can challenge the boss to obtain several items, which include character ascension materials and artifacts. As of this writing, only Nefer requires the boss material, so you can fight it if you're planning to build her.

This article covers Frostnight Herra's location, along with some tips to fight it and the rewards obtainable after defeating it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Frostnight Herra boss location, tips, and rewards

Frostnight Herra location

Frostnight Herra boss location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint north of the Light-Bathed Platform in Hiisi Island and go straight to find a moon structure. Approaching it will spawn Frostnight Herra and begin the challenge.

Tips to beat Frostnight Herra

Avoid getting hit while it is in Gloomveiled State (Image via HoYoverse)

During the battle, Frostnight Herra can enter the Gloomveild State. In this state, it gains increased resistance to all types of damage and launches several attacks at your active character, so it's best to keep your unit always moving. Furthermore, the boss will generate a Fury bar and unleash a large explosion if the gauge is not filled within a certain period of time.

You must attack Frostnight Herra continuously to fill the Fury bar and disable its Gloomveild State. This will stun the boss for a brief period and grant full immunity against the element that dealt the most amount of damage when it was in the enhanced state. However, it will remain in its Physical state if you use Lunar-Bloom or Lunar-Charged reactions.

Therefore, it's best to bring Lunar-Bloom or Lunar-Charged teams, or at least two strong damage dealers of different elements.

Stranded Constellation achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Naturally, you can defeat the boss before giving it a chance to enter the Gloomveiled State. This will also give you the Stranded Constellation achievement, worth five Primogems.

Frostnight Herra challenge rewards

Rewards for defeating Frostnight Herra (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the rewards that can be obtained after defeating Frostnight Herra in Genshin Impact:

Radiant Antler

Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Berserker artifact set

The Exile artifact set

Prayers to Springtime artifact set

Lucky Dog artifact set

Gladiator's Finale artifact set

Wanderer's Troupe artifact set

Mora

Companion EXP

Adventure EXP

Each reward claim consumes 40 Original Resin, and the number of boss materials dropped will differ based on the player's World Level.

