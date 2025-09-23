Genshin Impact: Hidden chests in Hiisi Island

Hiisi Island in Genshin Impact is home to the Frostmoon Scions in Nod-Krai. You can find a good number of chests while exploring this region. However, many of these chests are hidden or locked behind puzzles that can be difficult to locate or easily overlooked. You can obtain a decent amount of Primogems by opening these treasures.
This article will cover the locations of the secret chests that you might miss while exploring Hiisi Island in Genshin Impact.
Hiisi Island secret chest locations in Genshin Impact
Chest #1
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Use the Statue of the New Moon in Hiisi Island and head west to find two white and one kuuhenkis near the sea. Touch the white one closest to the water to start a hidden time trial challenge. You must collect all the Moonlit Particles within the time limit to complete the challenge. This will give you an Exquisite Chest.
Chest #2
Teleport to the waypoint northwest of Frostmoon Enclave and go northeast to find a fallen deer statue. Align it to get a Common Chest.
Also read: Lempo Isle secret chest locations in Genshin Impact
Chest #3
Go northeast to find another faller deer statue and align it to get a Common Chest.
Chest #4
Teleport the Lost Mooncourt domain waypoint and go northwest to find a Tideseal Stone. Defeat all the enemies and stop the Wild Hunt's permeation to complete the challenge. This will give you a Precious Chest.
Chest #5
After completing the For a Green Island quest, use the teleport waypoint in the middle of Thunderclap Reef and go northwest to find a Frostmoon Scion. Defeat it to get a Precious Chest. Some may have already collected the chest if they defeated the Frostmoon Scion during the World Quest.
Also read: All Paha Isle Remarkable chest locations in Genshin Impact
Chest #6, #7, #8, & #9
Teleport to the waypoint northwest of the Light-Bathed Platform and go to your left side to find three fallen deer statues. Align all of them to get the Common Chests. Additionally, aligning them will spawn a kuuhenki, and you must follow them.
Once all three kuuhenkis are near the cliff, the one in the middle will leave a Moonlane behind, and you must ride it to find the fourth kuuhenki. The kuuhenkis will disperse again and leave behind another Moonlane, and you must ride it to reach the top of the mountain.
Once you reach the peak, you will get a Luxurious Chest.
Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:
- All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations
- Luna I quest list and their locations
- Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest guide
- Blues of the Old World quest guide
- How to unlock Luna treasure compass?
- How to unlock Nod-Krai reputation system
- Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.