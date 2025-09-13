All Nod-Krai Tideseal Stone locations in Genshin Impact

Tideseal Stone in Genshin Impact is a new exploration mechanic that you can find in Nod-Krai. These challenges can be completed by defeating all the Wild Hunt and using the Tideseals to cleanse the enemies' permeation. You can find up to seven of them while exploring the map, three of which are a part of a World Quest. Completing each challenge will give you a Precious Chest or an Exquisite Chest.
Here's a guide covering the locations of the Tideseal Stones in Nod-Krai.
Genshin Impact: All Tideseal Stone locations in Nod-Krai
Tideseal Stone #1
Teleport to the waypoint northeast of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and go northeast to find the first Tideseal Stone.
During the fight, the game will notify you that the Tideseal Stone is ready. Get close and interact with it using kuuvahki energy to cleanse the Wild Hunt's permeation. This will stop more enemies from spawning, and you can defeat the remaining ones. Completing the challenge will give you a Precious Chest.
Tideseal Stone #2
Use the northern teleport waypoint in Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and head southeast to find the second Tideseal Stone. Defeat all the Wild Hunt enemies to get a Precious Chest.
Tideseal Stone #3
You can find the third Tideseal Stone south of Blue Amber Lake. Completing this challenge will give you an Exquisite Chest.
Tideseal Stone #4
Use the Lost Mooncourt domain waypoint in Hiisi Island and head northwest to find the fourth Tideseal Stone in the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper. Defeat the Wild Hunt to obtain a Precious Chest reward in Genshin Impact.
Tideseal Stone #5, #6, & #7
Two of the remaining three Tideseal Stones are located near the Clink Clank Krumkake Craftshop, while the last one is in Starsand Shoal. It should be noted that these three are a part of the "The Bell of Mourning Echoes" quest. You can click here for more details on the mission and challenges.
