All Nod-Krai Tideseal Stone locations in Genshin Impact

Tideseal Stone in Genshin Impact is a new exploration mechanic that you can find in Nod-Krai. These challenges can be completed by defeating all the Wild Hunt and using the Tideseals to cleanse the enemies' permeation. You can find up to seven of them while exploring the map, three of which are a part of a World Quest. Completing each challenge will give you a Precious Chest or an Exquisite Chest.

Ad

Here's a guide covering the locations of the Tideseal Stones in Nod-Krai.

Genshin Impact: All Tideseal Stone locations in Nod-Krai

Tideseal Stone #1

Tideseal Stone northeast of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northeast of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and go northeast to find the first Tideseal Stone.

Ad

Trending

Use kuuvahki energy on the Tideseal Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

During the fight, the game will notify you that the Tideseal Stone is ready. Get close and interact with it using kuuvahki energy to cleanse the Wild Hunt's permeation. This will stop more enemies from spawning, and you can defeat the remaining ones. Completing the challenge will give you a Precious Chest.

Ad

Tideseal Stone #2

Tideseal Stone north of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the northern teleport waypoint in Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and head southeast to find the second Tideseal Stone. Defeat all the Wild Hunt enemies to get a Precious Chest.

Ad

Tideseal Stone #3

Tideseal Stone near Blue Amber Lake (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the third Tideseal Stone south of Blue Amber Lake. Completing this challenge will give you an Exquisite Chest.

Ad

Also read: All four Nod-Krai hidden teleport waypoints in Genshin Impact Luna I

Tideseal Stone #4

Tideseal Stone in Sanctum of the Oathkeeper (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Lost Mooncourt domain waypoint in Hiisi Island and head northwest to find the fourth Tideseal Stone in the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper. Defeat the Wild Hunt to obtain a Precious Chest reward in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Tideseal Stone #5, #6, & #7

Tideseal Stone locations near Clink Clank Krumkake Craftshop (Image via HoYoverse)

Two of the remaining three Tideseal Stones are located near the Clink Clank Krumkake Craftshop, while the last one is in Starsand Shoal. It should be noted that these three are a part of the "The Bell of Mourning Echoes" quest. You can click here for more details on the mission and challenges.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.