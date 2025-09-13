Genshin Impact Luna I hidden teleport waypoint locations and unlock guide

The Genshin Impact Luna I update has released a new region called Nod-Krai. The new map has a total of 48 teleport waypoints, but four of them are hidden and do not appear when you light up the map for the first time. Three of these waypoints are locked behind the World Quests, and the remaining one can be unlocked only during the main Archon Quest.
This article will cover the locations of all four hidden teleport waypoints in Nod-Krai and explain how to unlock them in Genshin Impact.
All four Nod-Krai hidden teleport waypoints in Genshin Impact Luna I
Abandoned Workshop teleport waypoint
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can find the first hidden teleport waypoint inside an underground Abandoned Workshop in Blue Amber Lake. This waypoint can only be unlocked by doing The Tale-Telling Heart World Quest.
You can start the quest by going to Blue Amber Lake.
Crab Tsar's Palace: Lower Level teleport waypoint
You can unlock one underground teleport waypoint in the lower level of Crab Tsar's Palace at the end of the The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest.
You can start The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar quest by entering the large hole in the ground near Frostmoon Enclave.
Beneath the Forsaken Sea teleport waypoint
You can find the third hidden teleport waypoint in Beneath the Forsaken Sea, an underground area in Eye of Kratti. It can be unlocked during the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest.
To start the quest, teleport to Eye of Kratti and head east to find two phantoms. Let them finish talking and use the red fragment nearby to destroy the rubble. Entering through the hole will trigger the quest.
Silvermoon Hall teleport waypoint
The last waypoint is located in the Silvermoon Hall. You can unlock this area only by doing Act I of the Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Quest.
Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:
- All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations
- Luna I quest list and their locations
- Best weapons for Lauma
- Blues of the Old World quest guide
- How to unlock Luna treasure compass?
- How to unlock Nod-Krai reputation system
- Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.