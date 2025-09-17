Genshin Impact: Remarkable chest locations in Paha Isle

You can find up to nine Remarkable Chests while exploring Nod-Krai's Paha Isle in Genshin Impact. Some of them are locked and are guarded by enemies, while others are locked behind simple puzzles. Opening these will give you Primogems and blueprints for the furnishings that you can add to your realm in Serenitea Pot.
This article will cover the locations of all the Paha Isle Remarkable Chests in Genshin Impact.
All 9 Paha Isle Remarkable Chests in Genshin Impact
Remarkable Chest #1
You can find the first Paha Isle Remarkable Chest near the Statue of the New Moon. Defeat the Fatui enemies to get the chest.
Remarkable Chest #2
Use the teleport waypoint near the Statue of the New Moon and climb the stairs behind you to find a sealed container. Stand near the cleaning robot to use the kuuvahki energy and attract the ID Card before scanning it on the Barrier Generator. This will remove the barrier and unlock the Remarkable Chest.
Remarkable Chest #3
Teleport to the easternmost waypoint in Paha Isle and go southeast to find an unguarded Remarkable Chest on a ship.
Remarkable Chest #4
You can find a Remarkable Chest near the teleport waypoint south of Final Night Cemetery.
Remarkable Chest #5
Teleport to the waypoint northeast of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and go northeast to find a Frostnight Scion. Defeat the elite enemy to get a Remarkable Chest.
Remarkable Chest #6
Return to the teleport waypoint northeast of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and head west to find the chest guarded by some Fatui enemies and a Radiant Beast. Defeat all of them to get the chest.
Remarkable Chest #7
Teleport to the northern Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau waypoint and go southwest to find a barrier dome. Stand near the cleaning bot in front of the Precious Chest and use kuuvahki energy to open the container nearby.
Remarkable Chest #8
Use the teleport waypoint southwest of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and head northwest to find a Frostnight Scion. Defeat the enemy to get the Remarkable Chest.
Remarkable Chest #9
Head northeast to find the last Remarkable Chest in Paha Isle. The chest is sealed and guarded by a few Fatui enemies, so defeat them to obtain the treasure.
