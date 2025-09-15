Genshin Impact: The Flagship Bounty guide

The Flagship in Genshin Impact is a point of interest in Nod-Krai's Nasha Town. Inside the tavern, you can find a board with a few bounties. You can find the three targets in Lempo Isle and bring their Bounty Tokens back to The Flagship to obtain chest rewards that will give you 70 Primogems. Additionally, completing all three bounties will unlock a hidden achievement.
This article covers the locations of all the bounties from The Flagship's Bounty Board and explains how to get the chest rewards in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: The Flagship bounty locations and rewards
Hidimbi's location (Bounty Token: Trickster's Red Satin)
Teleport to the southern waypoint in Nasha Town and go northwest to find an Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer talking to another NPC. Approaching them will trigger a cutscene. Once that is over, defeat the Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer to get the Trickster's Red Satin Bounty Token.
Smugglers (Bounty Token: Lady's Brooch)
Use the teleport waypoint north of the Northern Training Ground in Lempo Isle and go northwest to find a few treasure hoarders and defeat all of them.
After you defeat the smugglers, a Fontainian Clockwork Meka will come out of the container, and you must defeat it as well. This will give you Lady's Brooch Bounty Token.
Kairagi (Bounty Token: Mud-Stained Handguard)
Use the western teleport waypoint in Blue Amber Lake and head northwest to find the Kairagi threatening an NPC. Approaching them will trigger a very short cutscene, and you must defeat the nobushi. You will get the Mud-Stained Handguard Bounty Token for defeating him.
Go to The Flagship and talk to Leszek
After collecting all the Bounty Tokens, return to The Flagship and talk to the NPC near the chests. Submit all the tokens one by one to get the chests. Once you've given him all the Bounty Tokens, you will also unlock the High Noon's Verdict achievement.
