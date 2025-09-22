Genshin Impact: Hidden chests in Lempo Isle

Lempo Isle in Genshin Impact is the biggest area in Nod-Krai, and you can find tons of chests while exploring this region. However, a lot of treasures are locked behind quests, secret puzzles, and challenges. Obtaining these chests will give you a decent amount of Primogems that will help you pull characters from the banners.
This article will cover the locations of the secret chests in Lempo Isle that you may have missed in Genshin Impact.
Lempo Isle secret chest locations in Genshin Impact
Chest #1
You can find a secret puzzle northwest of the southern teleport waypoint in Nasha Town. Stand next to the bot and use kuuvahki energy to push the crate. This will give you a Common Chest.
Chest #2
Use the teleport waypoint in Northern Training Ground and turn right before heading straight to find a platform. A few treasure hoarders will spawn out of nowhere, and you must defeat them. Doing so will give you a Common Chest.
Chest #3
Teleport to the waypoint north of Northern Training Ground and head northwest to find an NPC named Malta. Talk to him to start a secret time trial challenge. You can complete it by hitting the rock crabs and having at least five of them enter the pond within the time limit. Note that crabs of the same color repel each other, while the crabs of different colors attract each other. Completing the challenge will give you a Precious Chest.
Chest #4
Teleport to the waypoint east of the Radiant Moonfly boss in Nothing Passage and head northwest to find a group of Electro slimes near the cliff. Defeat all of them and follow the kuuhenki to a cave to get an Exquisite Chest. If this is your first time inside the cave, you may also find a Remarkable Chest.
Chest #5
After completing The Stress of Changing Careers World Quest in Genshin Impact, teleport to the meeting point in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and enter the tunnel east of Aino's house. You will find a small room inside the tunnel where you must feed the mole and wait for it to bring you a Precious Chest.
Chest #6
Head deeper into the tunnel to find another mole near a few bots. Interact with it to get a Common Chest.
Chest #7, #8, #9, & #10
After completing the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest, you can find five rocks with the blue force fields around the pond in Eye of Kratti. Use the kuuvahki relay mechanism and open the rocks to get four Common Chests. The fifth rock has a kuuhenki trapped inside, so you can ignore it.
