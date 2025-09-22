Genshin Impact: Hidden chests in Lempo Isle

Lempo Isle in Genshin Impact is the biggest area in Nod-Krai, and you can find tons of chests while exploring this region. However, a lot of treasures are locked behind quests, secret puzzles, and challenges. Obtaining these chests will give you a decent amount of Primogems that will help you pull characters from the banners.

Ad

This article will cover the locations of the secret chests in Lempo Isle that you may have missed in Genshin Impact.

Lempo Isle secret chest locations in Genshin Impact

Chest #1

Push the crate (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a secret puzzle northwest of the southern teleport waypoint in Nasha Town. Stand next to the bot and use kuuvahki energy to push the crate. This will give you a Common Chest.

Ad

Trending

Chest #2

Defeat the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint in Northern Training Ground and turn right before heading straight to find a platform. A few treasure hoarders will spawn out of nowhere, and you must defeat them. Doing so will give you a Common Chest.

Ad

Also read: All Nod-Krai Tideseal Stone locations in Genshin Impact

Chest #3

Talk to Malta to start a secret challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Have at least five rock crabs inside the pond (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint north of Northern Training Ground and head northwest to find an NPC named Malta. Talk to him to start a secret time trial challenge. You can complete it by hitting the rock crabs and having at least five of them enter the pond within the time limit. Note that crabs of the same color repel each other, while the crabs of different colors attract each other. Completing the challenge will give you a Precious Chest.

Ad

Chest #4

Rescue the kuuhenki and follow it to the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of the Radiant Moonfly boss in Nothing Passage and head northwest to find a group of Electro slimes near the cliff. Defeat all of them and follow the kuuhenki to a cave to get an Exquisite Chest. If this is your first time inside the cave, you may also find a Remarkable Chest.

Ad

Chest #5

Feed the mole (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing The Stress of Changing Careers World Quest in Genshin Impact, teleport to the meeting point in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and enter the tunnel east of Aino's house. You will find a small room inside the tunnel where you must feed the mole and wait for it to bring you a Precious Chest.

Ad

Also read: All Paha Isle Remarkable chest locations in Genshin Impact

Chest #6

Investigate with the mole hole (Image via HoYoverse)

Head deeper into the tunnel to find another mole near a few bots. Interact with it to get a Common Chest.

Ad

Chest #7, #8, #9, & #10

Open all the rocks using kuuvahki relay mechanisms (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Whisper Beneath the Waves quest, you can find five rocks with the blue force fields around the pond in Eye of Kratti. Use the kuuvahki relay mechanism and open the rocks to get four Common Chests. The fifth rock has a kuuhenki trapped inside, so you can ignore it.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.