Genshin Impact: The Stress of Changing Careers quest guide

The Stress of Changing Careers in Genshin Impact is a World Quest in Lempo Isle. During the quest, you meet an NPC named Vaino who is trying to change careers, and you must help him by completing some of his target shooting challenges. Completing the quest will give you two Exquisite Chests, one Luxurious Chest, 40 Primogems, and a hidden achievement.

Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete The Stress of Changing Careers quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Stress of Changing Careers quest location and guide

The Stress of Changing Careers quest location

Talk to Vaino in Northern Training Grounds (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Northern Training Grounds waypoint and head straight to find an NPC with a quest marker. Talk to him to start The Stress of Changing Careers quest.

Complete Vaino's first challenge: Destroy all flying targets within the time limit

Start the first challenge and complete it by destroying all the flying targets. Stay close to the robots to gain kuuvahki energy and attract the fragments nearby before throwing them at the targets. Completing the challenge will give you an Exquisite Chest.

Go to the second challenge and complete the Training Ground Challenge

Investigate the Training Ground Sign (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation to reach the second challenge location and interact with the Training Ground Sign.

This time, you must chase after the flying targets and destroy them using the fragments. Try to stay away from the red barriers since they can block the fragment. Completing the challenge will get you an Exquisite Chest reward. Once that is done, return to Vaino and talk to him.

Go to the Krumkake Craftshop and ask for the required materials

Talk to Sisko at the Krumkake Craftshop (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Krumkake Craftshop and talk to Sisko.

Search higher up to collect Old Portable Bearings and talk to Sisko

Collect three Old Portable Bearings (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the next quest location to collect three Old Portable Bearings before returning to Sisko.

Go to The Hollowhands' trading spot and place the Old Portable Bearings at the trading spot

Place the Old Portable Bearings (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the cave and go to the Hollowhands' trading spot to place the Old Portable Bearings.

Follow the Sniffer Mole and collect the targets

Follow the mole to collect all three Training Ground Targets. You can find the first one pretty early, but the remaining two can be obtained after offering the energy cores to a mole and destroying the rubble.

Return the targets to Vaino

Return the targets (Image via HoYoverse)

Return all the targets to Vaino and explain what happened.

Complete Vaino's final challenge and destroy all the flying targets within the time limit

Head to the challenge location and start destroying all the flying targets. Completing the challenge will give you a Luxurious Chest.

Talk to Vaino

The Stress of Changing Careers quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, return to Vaino to complete The Stress of Changing Careers quest in Genshin Impact. As a reward, you will get 40 Primogems and the Dark Secrets of The Hollowhands achievement.

