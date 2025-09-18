Genshin Impact: Remarkable chest locations in Lempo Isle

You can find up to 11 Remarkable Chests while exploring Nod-Krai's Lempo Isle in Genshin Impact. Many of these chests are locked behind tricky puzzles or hidden in locations that make them difficult to track. Opening them will give you Primogems and furnishing blueprints for your Serenitea Pot realm.

This article will cover the locations of all the Remarkable Chests in Lempo Isle and explain how to get them in Genshin Impact.

All 11 Lempo Isle Remarkable Chest locations in Genshin Impact

Remarkable Chest #1

Defeat the Frostnight Scion (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Remarkable Chest can be found on the beach west of Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. You must defeat the Frostnight Scion to get the treasure.

Remarkable Chest #2

Solve the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a Remarkable Chest northeast of Aino's house in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Use the stacks of robots to carry the bipolar object and insert it in the crate to get the treasure.

Remarkable Chest #3

Defeat the Frostnight Scion to obtain the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the eastern waypoint in Barrowmoss Barrens and head north to find another Remarkable Chest guarded by a Frostnight Scion.

Remarkable Chest #4

Remarkable Chest in Windsworn Path (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a Remarkable Chest inside a cavern called Windworn Path, located west of the Blue Amber Lake. You can use kuuvahki energy to destroy the rock hiding the chest.

Remarkable Chest #5

Remarkable Chest near the teleport waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one chest right next to the western teleport waypoint in Blue Amber Lake.

Remarkable Chest #6

Remarkable Chest in Abandoned Workshop (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find another Remarkable Chest in the Abandoned Workshop beneath the Blue Amber Lake. This location can only be unlocked during the The Tale-Telling Heart quest.

Remarkable Chest #7

Remarkable Chest in Starsand Shoal (Image via HoYoverse)

Head northwest of the Starsand Shoal to find the Remarkable Chest near a Tideseal Stone.

Remarkable Chest #8

Defeat the Fatui enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint on the left side of Nothing Passage and head southwest to find a group of Fatuis. Defeat them to get the Remarkable Chest.

Remarkable Chest #9

Remarkable Chest inside a cave (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting the seventh chest, head northwest to find the Remarkable Chest inside a small cave at the top of the waterfall.

Remarkable Chest #10

Solve the robot puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Nothing Passage teleport waypoint and go southeast to find a robot puzzle. Stand near the two robots with the thunder sign and attract the bipolar object. Next, wait for lightning to strike them to get the Remarkable Chest.

Remarkable Chest #11

Defeat the Frostnight Scion to get the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Lempo Isle Remarkable Chest is located north of Nothing Passage. You must defeat the Frostnight Scion to get the treasure.

