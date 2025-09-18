Genshin Impact: Remarkable chest locations in Lempo Isle

You can find up to 11 Remarkable Chests while exploring Nod-Krai's Lempo Isle in Genshin Impact. Many of these chests are locked behind tricky puzzles or hidden in locations that make them difficult to track. Opening them will give you Primogems and furnishing blueprints for your Serenitea Pot realm.
This article will cover the locations of all the Remarkable Chests in Lempo Isle and explain how to get them in Genshin Impact.
All 11 Lempo Isle Remarkable Chest locations in Genshin Impact
Remarkable Chest #1
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The first Remarkable Chest can be found on the beach west of Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. You must defeat the Frostnight Scion to get the treasure.
Remarkable Chest #2
You can find a Remarkable Chest northeast of Aino's house in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Use the stacks of robots to carry the bipolar object and insert it in the crate to get the treasure.
Remarkable Chest #3
Teleport to the eastern waypoint in Barrowmoss Barrens and head north to find another Remarkable Chest guarded by a Frostnight Scion.
Also read: All Paha Isle Remarkable chest locations in Genshin Impact
Remarkable Chest #4
You can find a Remarkable Chest inside a cavern called Windworn Path, located west of the Blue Amber Lake. You can use kuuvahki energy to destroy the rock hiding the chest.
Remarkable Chest #5
You can find one chest right next to the western teleport waypoint in Blue Amber Lake.
Remarkable Chest #6
You can find another Remarkable Chest in the Abandoned Workshop beneath the Blue Amber Lake. This location can only be unlocked during the The Tale-Telling Heart quest.
Remarkable Chest #7
Head northwest of the Starsand Shoal to find the Remarkable Chest near a Tideseal Stone.
Also read: All Hiisi Island Remarkable chest locations in Genshin Impact
Remarkable Chest #8
Use the teleport waypoint on the left side of Nothing Passage and head southwest to find a group of Fatuis. Defeat them to get the Remarkable Chest.
Remarkable Chest #9
After getting the seventh chest, head northwest to find the Remarkable Chest inside a small cave at the top of the waterfall.
Remarkable Chest #10
Return to the Nothing Passage teleport waypoint and go southeast to find a robot puzzle. Stand near the two robots with the thunder sign and attract the bipolar object. Next, wait for lightning to strike them to get the Remarkable Chest.
Remarkable Chest #11
The last Lempo Isle Remarkable Chest is located north of Nothing Passage. You must defeat the Frostnight Scion to get the treasure.
Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:
- All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations
- Luna I quest list and their locations
- Team Rigor or Team Intuition quest guide
- Blues of the Old World quest guide
- How to unlock Luna treasure compass?
- How to unlock Nod-Krai reputation system
- Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.