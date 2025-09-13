Genshin Impact: The Tale-Telling Heart quest guide

The Tale-Telling Heart in Genshin Impact is a World Quest in Blue Amber Lake, Nod-Krai. During the mission, you must collect Stellafruits, complete Sergeant Octopus's trials, wake up Colonel Iron Whale, and unlock an underground area. Completing the quest will give you several chests, Primogems, and unlock a hidden achievement. Additionally, you will get access to one of the hidden teleport waypoints in Nod-Krai.

Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete The Tale-Telling Heart quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Tale-Telling Heart quest location and guide

The Tale-Telling Heart quest location

Go to Blue Amber Lake to start The Tale-Telling Heart quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tale-Telling Heart quest automatically starts when you visit Blue Amber Lake for the first time.

Collect Stellafruit, deliver them to Sergeant Octopus, and pass the trial

Collect Stellafruits from the flowers (Image via HoYoverse)

You must collect 24 Stellafruits. They can be found inside the blue flowers around the Blue Amber Lake. Some of the flowers are closed, so you must open them using kuuvahki energy.

Submit Stellarfruits to Sergeant Octopus (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting all the Stellafruits, offer them to both Sergeant Octopuses to start their trials.

Trial #1

In the first trial, you must aim and throw the Unipolar Crystronites at the flying targets and Stellafruits when they are lined up properly. The goal is to destroy 99 Stellafruits within the time limit. Completing the challenge will give you a Precious Chest and an Exquisite Chest.

Trial #2

You must destroy 99 Stellafruits in the second trial as well. However, this time you must stand inside the blue rings to jump higher to destroy the Stellafruit and complete the challenge. Always avoid the red rings because they will prevent you from jumping, and be careful of the electrical waves. You will get two more chests for completing the challenge.

Return to Colonel Iron Whale

Go to Colonel Iron Whale (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've completed both trials, climb the large whale structure.

Head to the designated location and find the missing parts

Pick up the lever (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation until you encounter a group of treasure hoarders. Defeat them and pick up the lever next to the junk.

Activate the lift and enter the workshop below

Place the lever and activate the lift (Image via HoYoverse)

Install the lever on the lift and activate it to go to the workshop below.

Follow Huginn and look for clues

Investigate the Messily-Scribbled Notes (Image via HoYoverse)

Go deeper into the cave to find a Messily Scribbled Notes near an Exquisite Chest and interact with it.

After the cutscene, choose one of the options for Huginn and then go to the other hole to catch the mole. Next, approach the plants affected by kuuvahki and use its energy to destroy the wall.

Stop the out-of-control machine

Dodge the electrical waves (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find a hidden teleport waypoint in the Abandoned Workshop, which will automatically unlock during the cutscene. Once that is done, avoid the electrical waves and turn off the out-of-control machine.

Follow Huginn and find a way to return to the surface

Use the robot's kuuvahki energy to destroy the wall (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow Huginn to find more clues and interact with the glowing spot on the ground. Doing so will spawn a robot. Next, pat it and use the kuuvahki energy to destroy the wall before jumping down to use the lift to return to the surface.

Wake Colonel Iron Whale up

Install the spare parts (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to Colonel Iron Whale and install the spare parts to wake it up.

Ride the "Aurora" and reach the destination

Ride the Aurora and complete the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, ride the "Aurora" in kuuhenki form and reach the destination. This will complete The Tale-Telling Heart quest in Genshin Impact.

As a reward, you will get 50 Primogems and the When the Aurora Shines achievement.

