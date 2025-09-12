Genshin Impact: Priorities First quest guide

Priorities First in Genshin Impact is a hidden World Quest in Paha Isle. You can find the mission inside the Fatui lab in the western part of the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau. During the quest, you must infiltrate the facility and look for Data Storage Cassettes to find clues about the Fatui's experiments. Completing the quest will give you several chests, 40 Primogems, and a hidden achievement.

Here's a simple guide on how to complete the Priorities First quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Priorities First quest location and guide

How to start the Priorities First quest

Priorities First quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southwestern waypoint in Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and go straight to enter the Fatui facility. Once you're inside, you will find a barrier blocking your path. To open it, stand on the boxes on the right side and attract the ID card before slowly passing it through the barrier modules.

Enter the small space on the side of the hallway (Image via HoYoverse)

After the barrier is down, go deeper into the facility to find a hallway with a moving barrier. Use the spaces on the side to evade them and continue forward until you find a Fatui robot. Defeating it will finally start the Priorities First quest in Genshin Impact.

Enter the mysterious facility

Use the vents to enter the facility (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb the stairs nearby and use the vents to enter the facility.

Go further in

Go further in to find another hallway with a moving barrier. Enter the small spaces on the side to avoid the barrier and use the elevator on the other end to go down.

Look for clues in the area

Check the consoles (Image via HoYoverse)

Check all the monitors inside the Secret Research facility to look for clues. One of them will give you three locations around the Experimental Design Bureau to retrieve the data.

Go to the marked location to retrieve data

Data Storage Cassette location #1

Location of the first cassette (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint northeast of the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and head north to find a barrier dome. To remove it, walk along the cleaning bot and pull the cube. Next, attract the ID card using kuuvahki energy and slowly walk with the bot to pass the ID card through all the modules. Once the barrier is down, open the Precious Chest to get 10 Primogems and a Data Storage Cassette.

Data Storage Cassette location #2

Location of the second cassette (Image via HoYoverse)

The next cassette is located south of the Fatui facility. Luckily, this time you can find the ID card near the module. Attract it using kuuvahki energy and pass it through the modules to remove the barrier. Once that is done, open the Exquisite Chest to get the second Data Storage Cassette.

Data Storage Cassette location #3

Location of the third cassette (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the chamber and free the cleaning bot (Image via HoYoverse)

The last cassette is located north of the facility. Start by standing close to the cleaning bot in front of the Precious Chest and open the vault on the left side to free a cleaning bot. Next, pick up the ID card inside the barrier and go around it from the left side until you reach the second module. Wait for the third cleaning bot to get closer and walk along with it to pass through the remaining two modules.

Once the barrier is down, open the Precious Chest to get the cassette.

Return to the mysterious facility and submit the data

Submit the Data Storage Cassettes (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the facility and submit all the cassettes. This will trigger a cutscene, and some Fatui soldiers will trap you inside a barrier.

Find a way to escape

Use the explosive to destroy the barrier (Image via HoYoverse)

Attract the explosive on the box at the barrier to destroy it. Once that is done, defeat all the Fatui soldiers.

Investigate the source of the unusual sound

Look for the source of the sound (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and investigate the source of the unusual sound. This will trigger a cutscene and conclude the Priorities First quest in Genshin Impact.

Priorities First quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

As a reward for completing the quest, you will get the Tempus Fugit, Pecunia Fugit achievement and 40 Primogems.

Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:

