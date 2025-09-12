Genshin Impact Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest guide

Drifting Toward a Promised Sky in Genshin Impact is a World Quest that you can complete in Paha Isle, Nod-Krai. It is a simple mission in which you must fight a few Fatui enemies and rescue some Jellyfish. Completing the quest will give you 40 Primogems and unlock a hidden achievement called Silent Spring.

Ad

Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete the Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest location and guide

Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest location

Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the easternmost waypoint in Paha Isle and go northwest to find a jellyfish trapped inside a barrier. Get close to it to start the Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Trending

Rescue the fallen jellyfish

Put the ID card on the panel (Image via HoYoverse)

Attract the ID card on the ground using kuuvahki energy and place it on the panel to remove the barrier.

Ad

Shut down the Fatui machines

Close the device (Image via HoYoverse)

Close the Fatui machines using the controller at the back.

Ad

Also read: Friends of Moleyvalley quest guide

Follow the jellyfish and examine the sand piles nearby

Remove the sand pile using kuuvahki energy (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the jellyfish out before going north to remove the sand piles using kuuvahki energy. This will reveal another jellyfish and trigger a cutscene.

Ad

Destroy the recon bots

Ad

Remove the sand pile near the recon bot and stand inside the red circle. Next, jump high and use kuuvahki energy to destroy the recon bot.

Find and rescue the jellyfish

Look for other jellyfish (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation to find another jellyfish trapped inside a barrier.

Ad

Look for the ID card and remove the barrier

Remove the barrier (Image via HoYoverse)

After the cutscene, exit the place and defeat all the Fatui enemies. Once that is done, a recon bot with an ID card will appear. You can either destroy it or steal the ID from it and use it to rescue the jellyfish.

Ad

Find and rescue the jellyfish

Another jellyfish (Image via HoYoverse)

Head northeast to find another trapped jellyfish.

Ad

Look for the ID card inside the building

Enter the building (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the building to look for the ID card. This will trigger a cutscene, and you will get trapped inside.

Ad

Also read: The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot quest guide

Destroy the kuuvahki separator

Destroy the kuuvahki separator (Image via HoYoverse)

Exit the room and destroy the kuuvahki separator. This will spawn some Fatui enemies, and you must defeat them to complete the Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Quest reward

Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

As a reward for completing the quest, you will get the Silent Spring achievement and 40 Primogems.

Ad

Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.