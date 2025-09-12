Genshin Impact Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest guide

Drifting Toward a Promised Sky in Genshin Impact is a World Quest that you can complete in Paha Isle, Nod-Krai. It is a simple mission in which you must fight a few Fatui enemies and rescue some Jellyfish. Completing the quest will give you 40 Primogems and unlock a hidden achievement called Silent Spring.
Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete the Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest location and guide
Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest location
Teleport to the easternmost waypoint in Paha Isle and go northwest to find a jellyfish trapped inside a barrier. Get close to it to start the Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest in Genshin Impact.
Rescue the fallen jellyfish
Attract the ID card on the ground using kuuvahki energy and place it on the panel to remove the barrier.
Shut down the Fatui machines
Close the Fatui machines using the controller at the back.
Follow the jellyfish and examine the sand piles nearby
Follow the jellyfish out before going north to remove the sand piles using kuuvahki energy. This will reveal another jellyfish and trigger a cutscene.
Destroy the recon bots
Remove the sand pile near the recon bot and stand inside the red circle. Next, jump high and use kuuvahki energy to destroy the recon bot.
Find and rescue the jellyfish
Follow the quest navigation to find another jellyfish trapped inside a barrier.
Look for the ID card and remove the barrier
After the cutscene, exit the place and defeat all the Fatui enemies. Once that is done, a recon bot with an ID card will appear. You can either destroy it or steal the ID from it and use it to rescue the jellyfish.
Find and rescue the jellyfish
Head northeast to find another trapped jellyfish.
Look for the ID card inside the building
Enter the building to look for the ID card. This will trigger a cutscene, and you will get trapped inside.
Destroy the kuuvahki separator
Exit the room and destroy the kuuvahki separator. This will spawn some Fatui enemies, and you must defeat them to complete the Drifting Toward a Promised Sky quest in Genshin Impact.
Quest reward
As a reward for completing the quest, you will get the Silent Spring achievement and 40 Primogems.
