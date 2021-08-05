Genshin Impact guide to solve Higi Village sword chest puzzle in Inazuma

Higi Village arrived in Genshin Impact with the 2.0 update and it contains a common chest that many players have failed to open. The chest is surrounded by swords and there are no enemies nearby.

Inazuma is certainly the hardest exploration region in Genshin Impact and it is surprising that a common chest has troubled players. Hence, here's a quick guide to opening it and availing the free exploration rewards.

Where is the Katana chest located in Genshin Impact?

Higi village is one of the newest locations in Genshin Impact's Inazuma region. Players can find the sword chest near the river but cannot open it before completing a short puzzle.

How to open the Katana/sword chest

At first, players won't find any enemies near the sword chest. However, by listening to the nearby sounds, they can spot a small dancing bear under a tree.

Its kind is spread all over Inazuma, and they usually guide the traveler toward some rewards. They disappear when players find them, and then eventually spawn beside exciting items such as artifacts. If one is unable to track the bear, the dancing sound increases significantly.

To unlock the sword chest, players have to rely on a similar process. Find the dancing bear and then follow it three times. This will lead to some slimes getting spawned near the mysterious sword chest.

Thereafter, opening this common chest in Higi Village is as simple as it gets. Just defeat the slimes and open it. Interestingly, a sixth sword also spawns in front of the chest as soon as players unlock it.

Dancing bears in Inazuma in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that the slimes belong to the Hydro element. Hence, it is best to have party members from either Electro, Pyro or Cryo elements.

Up till now, players in the Genshin Impact community have tried several ways to open this common chest in Higi Village. While some waited for lightning to strike the swords, others complained about the absence of dancing bears on their island.

Regardless, this is the only way to open this common chest. If the dancing bears do not spawn near it, simply try re-logging in to Genshin Impact and it might solve the problem.

