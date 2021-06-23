Genshin Impact: How to complete Good Sign quest and get "Love is all around" achievement

Genshin Impact players have likely come across the Good Sign quest during their travels, as this commission appears frequently in Liyue.

This quest tasks players with finding signs of love and good fortune for Zhihua, a man in Liyue who is pondering his future. Players will receive two random signs of love to locate as they complete this commission, and they have the opportunity to get two secret achievements from it. Players should make sure to pay attention to these signs as they complete this task, as they can get some hidden rewards.

Genshin Impact: Good Sign quest and achievements:

Completing this Genshin Impact commission is a simple task that shouldn't take players very long, but getting these hidden achievements may take some time. Players will first have to meet with Zhihua to begin hunting down these good signs.

Zhihua in Liyue (Image via Idolise Bigjie)

Once they meet Zhihua, they will receive 2 random signs of love that they will have to track down in Liyue. These signs are as follows:

Seeing that Granny Shan has good business Seeing two pigeons together Seeing dogs in a group A cat and a fish together Several dead leaves in a pile

Once players observe the two signs that they are tasked with, they can return to Zhihua to get his insight on the situation and receive their EXP and get one step closer to completing their Daily Commissions. However, if players want to complete the two hidden achievements, they will need to perform some additional tasks.

Getting the Love is all around achievement:

Zhihua in Genshin Impact (Image via holyballs)

To get the "Love is all Around" achievement, players will simply need to view each and every sign without disturbing them, which will take players several attempts. Players will have to complete this commission at least 5 times to view each event peacefully, but after they have seen each good sign, they can receive this reward. This achievement has taken players some time to receive, but the 5 Primogem reward is definitely worth it.

finally got the love is all around achievement in genshin today... am Crying. — jul (@loonayeons) June 11, 2021

Getting the Open to Interpretation achievement:

The leaves that players can destroy (Image via Idolise Bigjie)

This achievement will take some extra work from players, as they will need to actively disturb and destroy the good signs during the commission. To get this achievement they will need to do the following:

Kill or shoo away the pigeons Hit or catch the fish that is with the cat Burn the dead leaves or blow them away Scare away the dogs that are together

After they have successfully destroyed all four of these signs, they will receive this hidden achievement. This will take at least two attempts, so players will have to stay vigilant.

Players have a lot of options when completing this commission, so they should make sure to keep both of these hidden achievements in mind.

