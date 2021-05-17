How to get 420 Primogems for free from the Windtrace Event in Genshin Impact

The Windtrace event is available for a limited period of time to earn various rewards, including a notable number of primogems in Genshin Impact.

#GenshinImpact



Can we all agree that the Windtrace event is so wholesome and fun compared to the hell and nightmare and frustration that is the Energy Amplifier event 👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/l0Z0tG2AXa — 🔶sleepy | 𝙶𝚞𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚎𝚍 𝚇𝚒𝚊𝚘 (@genshin_whore) May 14, 2021

The Windtrace event in Genshin Impact is a classic mini-game of hide and seek. The event also hands down quite a bit of information regarding Mondstadt's history to the player.

Given that it is a limited-time event, the Windtrace event is scheduled to end on May 24th. This means that players should try and collect all possible rewards from this event as soon as they can.

Hello, Travelers!



The "Windtrace" event has begun, so let's enjoy the new gameplay together! Our Short Video Submission Event also starts taking submissions today~



View details here:https://t.co/FOUPzmbBIP#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Vjeicq6sgD — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 14, 2021

This article features a detailed rundown of everything that players need to know about the Windtrace event as well as how to collect the free 420 primogems in Genshin Impact.

Windtrace event in Genshin Impact

Players are split into two separate factions in the mini-game available at the Windtrace event. "Rebels" must hide and protect themselves from the "Hunter" to secure a win for their faction. While there can be multiple Rebels in a specific mini-game, there can only be one Hunter.

The best way to claim the free 420 primogems from the Windtrace event in Genshin Impact is by simply collecting Windtrace Coins by playing the mini-game. Hunters can earn Windtrace Coins by tracking down as many Rebels as possible, while Rebels can earn Windtrace Coins by avoiding and hiding from the Hunter for as long as possible.

Players can exchange the Windtrace Coins that they earn from the event-exclusive shop for various rewards. All the rewards available for players from the Windtrace event in Genshin Impact are:

420 Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Significant amount of Mora

Event-exclusive "Celebration: Peekaboo!" namecard.

The Windtrace event is available for all players who have an Adventure Rank of 20 or higher. Considering all the resources available for players to earn from the event in Genshin Impact, it is safe to say that every player would want to earn as many Windtrace Coins as possible.

a lazy comic where kaeya is the hunter and diluc is a rebel on the windtrace event. i might continue this. (1/?)#kaeluc #ガイデイル pic.twitter.com/WFgSQho5Kh — kae-cho || 🔞 (@sleepy_kaecho) May 16, 2021

The developers at miHoYo have confirmed that the total number of Windtrace Coins that players can hold in their inventory is 4,800.

This means that players should redeem some of their coins as soon as they are approaching the limit. This is highly advised as any Windtrace Coins that are earned with a saturated coin capacity won't get added to the player's collection.

With these points in mind, players should be able to collect all the redeemable rewards available from the Windtrace event in Genshin Impact.