5 tips to succeed as a Hunter in the Genshin Impact Windtrace event

Succeeding as a Hunter in Genshin Impact's event, Windtrace, is easier than one might think.

Genshin Impact has introduced a bevy of new content with the 1.5 update, but perhaps one of the more interesting ones yet to come is the Windtrace event. While PvP events haven't been done before in Genshin Impact, Windtrace is different in the sense that it's strictly a game of hide and seek. Due to this, whales aren't at an advantage for this event.

Instead, it will be down to a player's skill and ability to get as many Windtrace Coins as possible in this Genshin Impact event. There are notable differences between what would make a Genshin Impact player a good Hunter or a bad Hunter. If one wishes to be of the former category, then these five tips may help them out.

Five Tips to Succeed as a Hunter in the Genshin Impact Windtrace event

#5 - Know the layout of the Contested Zones

The Contested Zones (Image via miHoYo)

Despite the fact that the layout of these Contested Zones is more important for a Rebel in the Windtrace event, the Hunter shouldn't slack off. Just as one might use their knowledge to find good hiding spots, they can just as easily use that knowledge to find others in those locations.

There are only so many ideal hiding locations in each of the Contested Zones shown above. Once a player understands them, then they can easily find Rebels who tend to choose the most basic hiding spots.

Plus, Genshin Impact players don't get to choose whether they're a Hunter or a Rebel in the Windtrace event. Therefore, having this knowledge is extremely beneficial for Genshin Impact players seeking to maximize their Windtrace Coins each time.

#4 - Pay attention to the surroundings

Sensor Aura can help a player find Rebels more easily (Image via miHoYo)

Rebels will be sneaky in this Genshin Impact event, so if players wish to earn as many Windtrace Coins as possible, then they best pay attention at all times. AFKing for even a brief moment can cost a player the game, which also affects the entire team in Windtrace.

Not all Rebels will be good at hiding in this Windtrace event, so a good Hunter should try to capture them whenever possible. As it is a team-based event, players should cooperate with whoever is on their team.

One more thing worth noting about this is that players with more knowledge of the Contested Zones' layout will be able to contribute more to their team's success. If something seems out of place, then they should be the first to notice it.

#3 - Work smart to find the Rebels, not hard

Think of the most efficient way to find the Rebels (Image via miHoYo)

If a Hunter is pursuing a Rebel in Windtrace, they should be smart to cut corners whenever possible. Going in a straight line is predictable and easy to avoid, so if a Hunter predicts that the Rebel will move in another way, then they should go there before them.

Rebels can use disguises and bait to trick a Hunter. Should a Hunter fall for these ruses, then they will likely waste their time, which ultimately means that they will be earning less Windtrace Coins in Genshin Impact.

#2 - Capture! is an Elemental Skill

A successful capture (Image via miHoYo)

Simply touching other players isn't enough to capture them in this Genshin Impact event. Instead, Genshin Impact Hunters need to use their Elemental Skill, Capture!, to defeat the Rebels. As it is an Elemental Skill, there is a cooldown on it, so players shouldn't waste it at inopportune moments.

Instead, players should use it when they're close enough to a Rebel to do so. It's by no means a long cooldown, but it could cost players a valuable opportunity if they misuse it. Even just waiting five seconds could be the difference-maker in Windtrace.

Also, it's worth mentioning that other Elemental Skills are not available. Due to this fact, players cannot use a normal character's Elemental Skill to get around the Contested Zones more quickly. As Capture! is the only Elemental Skill for a Hunter in Genshin Impact, they better get used to moving around normally.

#1 - Use Secret Favors to capture Rebels more easily

Imprisoning Curse (Image via miHoYo)

Whilst the Hunter team does have some nifty Windward Arts to find the pesky Rebels, having additional options will still greatly help them capture the enemy team a lot faster.

As a Hunter doesn't have to worry about being caught, they won't be punished as much as a Rebel would if they go out of their way to collect Favor. If they collect enough Favor, then they can unlock one of three possible Secret Favors.

Imprisoning Curse limits a Rebel's movement, which is insanely useful if they have Starstep activated. Capturing them at that point is mind-numbingly easy.

Insight gets rid of all disguises and shows a pillar of light where nearby Rebels are. Finally, Hunter's Intuition gets rid of one disguise from a Rebel, and marks them for a long time, thereby preventing them from putting on another disguise.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.