Fans have been wondering what Windtrace, the new PvP event, is going to be like in Genshin Impact.

Now, fans don't have to settle with leaks anymore. miHoYo has officially released some details about the upcoming Windtrace event that Genshin Impact fans will want to know. It won't be a traditional PvP event where one player fights another, with the better battler winning the fight. Instead, the new Windtrace event is a bit more unorthodox in how it works.

There will be two teams: Rebels and Hunters. If players understand the core concept of hide and seek as a game, then chances are, they should easily understand what Windtrace is going to be like in Genshin Impact. Rebels hide and Hunters try to find them, which is as simple as it sounds.

Genshin Impact Windtrace event: All you need to know about the new PvP prop hunt minigame

Windtrace, the classic game that hands down Mondstadt's history, is once again being held!



Players will be split into two sides, and have a battle of wits in the Contested Zones.



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/DTcfkPMnmJ#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/x4uGcvxaC8 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 13, 2021

Before a Genshin Impact player can get into this brand new game mode, it is imperative for them to understand that not everybody can participate in it. To qualify for this brand new event, players must be Adventure Rank 20 or higher. That's the sole requirement to qualify for Windtrace in Genshin Impact, so as long as players meet that requirement, they should be fine.

When is Windtrace going to be in Genshin Impact?

It will start at 10:00:00 on May 14, 2021 (Image via Boda.su)

For players interested in participating in Windtrace, it would be wise for them to know when the event takes place. The event is not a permanent new game mode or anything like that; instead, it has a set date for players to enjoy it as it lasts.

It will take place at 10:00:00 on May 14, 2021, and it will last until 3:59:59 on May 24, 2021. Remember, this time is based on one's server time, so players should check what time their server runs on. There are three servers to consider (US, Europe, and Asia), and all of them operate in a different timezone.

What is the Windtrace event going to be like in Genshin Impact?

tfw this game needs for you play with strangers in order to get the windtrace coins 😭 — Bestie Jess (50/180 😱) (@gloomyclownry) May 13, 2021

As mentioned previously, Windtrace is going to resemble the popular game known as hide and seek. To enter the event, players need to form a Co-Op party. If players do not have friends to play with, they can select Co-Op Mode to be matched with other players.

It's vital to note that players will only get the brand new currency, Windtrace Coins, if they're playing with randoms. Playing with friends is only for fun, so players more interested in getting all of the event rewards should pair up with random teammates.

Some important details (Image via miHoYo)

Once a player is paired up with some other players, they need to talk to Gygax (who is in Mondstadt). Upon doing so, they will randomly be assigned to either the Rebel team or the Hunter team in whatever Contested Zone is chosen. Rebels hide and Hunters try to find all of the Rebels before the time runs out.

Players will earn Windtrace Coins for how they do in the event. The rewards aren't too impressive, but players can get more primogems for participating in this event, which is always welcome. Remember, only players playing in random parties earn Windtrace Coins; no pre-made squads.

New "Combat Talents"

A player, disguised as a crate (Image via miHoYo)

Players' old Combat Talents will be replaced with something known as Windward Arts. Before a game starts, players are allowed to choose which Windward Arts they want.

Paimon will give the players a lengthy introduction to these new Windward Arts, so players won't have to worry about not understanding how any of this works.

For example, players could transform into a crate or a barrel. There are a bunch of new Windward Arts to go over, but they all have to do with trying to help the Rebel evade the hunter.

Who wins in the Windtrace event for Genshin Impact?

Team Hunter winning (Image via miHoYo)

As long as one Rebel exists on the field somewhere, then team Rebel wins. If all of the Rebels are caught, then team Hunter wins. Rebels will earn more Windtrace Coins the longer they last in this game mode. Hunters will earn more Windtrace Coins the more Rebels they catch and the quicker they do so.

It is important to note that some Windward Arts will be exclusive to Rebels and others will be exclusive to Hunters. The team that makes the best use of their abilities will be the most likely to win in this new Genshin Impact event.

Contested Zones will be randomly chosen, but players could only play in Contested Zones that they've unlocked all of the Statues of the Seven from.

Windtrace Coins note

A note on Windtrace Coins (Image via miHoYo)

Windtrace Coins aren't something Genshin Impact players can farm infinitely. On the first day of the event, Genshin Impact players can earn up to 1,200 Windtrace Coins in Genshin Impact. Every day afterward, that maximum amount will increase by 600, so the max limits would look like:

1,200 1,800 2,400 3,000 3,600 4,200 4,800

Players will not be able to earn more Windtrace Coins than what the daily limit is for that day. Players can still do the event for fun, of course.