Genshin Impact Hyakunin Ikki event guide: How to choose teams and get high score

Hyakunin Ikki has started in Genshin Impact, and players have the chance to obtain more Primogems by completing the challenges. This event allows players to create a tag team where they must constantly swap parties so their damage is not reduced and gain buffs from Fervor.

There are six challenges in Hyakunin Ikki, and each of them will be unlocked daily starting from the first day of the event. Today, Travelers can complete the first challenge inside the special domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Enhancement Material Ores, Mora, and more.

Characters for each team in Genshin Impact's Hyakunin Ikki

All teams in Challenge 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers must create six teams, with two characters each. There are six trial characters that they can choose from in addition to their own units.

If players have underdeveloped characters, they can use the trial characters as all of them are adequately built. The key to obtaining a high score in the Hyakunin Ikki challenge is spamming Elemental Skill and Burst.

Ayaka + Mona Kazuha + Bennett Xiangling + Fischl Yoimiya + Xingqiu Razor + Diona Itto + Gorou

Use Hydro attack to inflict Wet on enemies before using Ayaka's skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the first team, players can use Ayaka and any Hydro character, preferably Mona, to trigger Freeze Elemental Reaction. Since there are multiple enemies in waves, make sure the opponents are lined up before using Ayaka's Elemental Burst so it can hit all of them.

Use Kazuha's Elemental Skill to gather enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second team can use a good Anemo character like Kazuha to gather enemies and one other unit with any Elemental to trigger the respective Elemental Reaction. Since the trial Kazuha uses a Sacrificial Sword, he has a possibility to reset his own Elemental Skill. This way, players can charge his Burst more easily.

Before changing to the next team, use Kazuha's Elemental Skill one last time to gather enemies to give leeway for Xiangling's turn.

Xiangling triggering Overload with Oz (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xiangling and an Electro character (Fischl) are good choices for the third team. Players can trigger Overload for high damage against enemies. The Pyro chef can use her Elemental Burst while the enemies are still gathered to defeat them in one go.

Yoimiya using Elemental Skill while triggering Xingqiu's Burst swords (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya and Xingqiu is a great package deal if gamers can activate Xingqiu's Elemental Burst before Yoimiya's Elemental Skill. This allows the Pyro archer to deal damage and trigger Vaporize Elemental Reaction from Xingqiu's Hydro swords.

Razor's Ultimate inside Diona's AoE Burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Razor can be placed on the fifth team with any available character that players have. They can start by charging Razor's Elemental Skill and continue with his Elemental Burst.

Itto's Ultimate (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last team is for Itto and any other Geo character, preferably Gorou. Gamers can use his Elemental Burst, then proceed to his Elemental Skill to taunt enemies while Itto deals Normal Attack to stack his Superlative Superstrength.

By completing the first challenge in Hyakunin Ikki, players can get Primogems, Talent Level-Up Material, Weapon Ascension, Mora, and more by claiming them on the event page.

