Genshin Impact Ifa voicelines about other characters

Ifa is a brand-new 4-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact. He is a saurian vet from the Flower-Feather Clan of Natlan. Fans can learn a lot about his personality by exploring his in-game bio and character voice lines. Moreover, his relationship with some other characters is also explored in his voice lines.

Ad

On that note, this article discusses all of Ifa's voice lines about other characters in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Escoffier voicelines about other characters

Ifa voicelines about Kachina, Xilonen, Kinich, and other characters in Genshin Impact

About Kachina

Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

"I can tell that Kachina has a real soft spot for saurians. If she put in the work, I'm sure she'd make an excellent vet. But since she's already proven herself as a warrior, she's probably better off focusing on that than trying to study medicine with me on the side."

Ad

Trending

Ifa's voice line about Kachina in Genshin Impact reveals that the latter is really caring towards saurians and can become an excellent vet if she chooses. However, he mentions that since she has already proven herself as a warrior, she would be better off focusing on that.

About Xilonen

Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

"I love chatting with Xilonen. She's always brimming with all sorts of fantastic creative ideas. Sometimes, her insistence on raw functionality can result in contraptions that look a little... intimidating, but then again, intimidation is kind of a function in its own right."

Ad

Ifa mentions that he enjoys chatting with Xilonen because of her creative personality. He says that she often focuses on functionality over form, and that is why some of her contraptions may seem intimidating.

About Kinich

Kinich (Image via HoYoverse)

"Serious question: Does Ajaw technically count as a living being? When he came to see me for treatment, I gave him a very thorough checkup but couldn't find anything wrong with him. So I told Kinich, "Just bash him on the head a few times until he starts working again." And the moment Ajaw heard that, bro, he was suddenly fine again. Strange coincidence, huh?"

Ad

In this voice line, Ifa talks about how he feels that Ajaw may not be a living being because he couldn't find anything wrong with him during the checkup. Just telling Kinich to bash him on the head was enough to get him to be fine again.

About Chasca

Chasca (Image via HoYoverse)

"Her work as a peacemaker is extremely important. She cures a lot of ills that are beyond my reach."

Ad

Ifa states that Chasca's work as a peacemaker is highly important, and she solves the kind of problems he never could.

About Ororon: Try Not to Overthink

Ororon (Image via HoYoverse)

"That guy has a very peculiar way of thinking. You just gotta go with the flow around him. I wouldn't bother trying to figure him out, because honestly he never makes all that much sense. Anyway, he's not a bad person or anything, and he has his own unique ways of showing that he cares. You'll know what I mean once you've gotten to know him."

Ad

Ifa states that the Traveler must not think too much about what Ororon says, and it's best to just go with the flow around him. He also means that he means well and has a unique way of expressing it.

About Ororon: But I Can't Help It

"...Okay, even though I'm used to him by now, there are still days when I wish I could get inside his head, just to see what is actually going on in there!"

Ad

Ifa has another voice line about Ororon, where he reveals that despite being so used to him, there are days when even he wonders what is going through the latter's mind.

About Citlali

Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

"Granny's... Yeah, she's a tough cookie. With a colorful pajama collection, hahaha...I try not to get dragged into her and Ororon's drama, so whenever she gives me a message for him, I just pass it right on, word-for-word, no questions asked. I figure if I wanna stay out of her line of fire, the less I know, the better."

Ad

Ifa considers Citlali a tough cookie in Genshin Impact and tries to stay out of her way. Whenever Citlali gives him any message to relay to Ororon, he repeats it so as it is not to get pulled into their drama.

About Mavuika

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

"The Pyro Archon gave me a ride once when I had to get to an emergency visit. Bro, it was so crazy. We get there, my head's still spinning at a million miles an hour, and somehow, I have to patch up this injured saurian... I pulled it off, much to my own surprise. I guess sometimes we don't know our own potential until we're pushed out of our comfort zone."

Ad

Ifa recalls the time when he had to ride on Mavuika's bike with her to reach a saurian in Genshin Impact. While his head was still spinning after getting out of the vehicle, he was still able to pull it off, which made him aware of his potential.

About Nevuillette

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

"...What's that? You want me to take care of him if he ever gets sick? Um... you know I'm a vet and not a doctor, right? Hmm... Well, Cacucu's certainly taken a shine to him... Alright, fine, bro. I'll do my best."

Ad

In this voice line, Ifa tells the Traveler that he would do his best to take care of Nevuillette if he ever got sick, however, he is a vet and not a doctor. He also mentions that since Cacucu has taken a liking to the Chief Justice of Fontaine, he will do his best.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.