Genshin Impact: Is Xianyun worth getting for Xiao users?

Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, is a 5-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact who specializes in buffing Plunging Attack damage, providing party-wide healing to the entire team, and more. She has a unique set of skills and looks like a solid support for units that rely on Plunging Attacks. With her release right around the corner, many Xiao Mains might be wondering if Xianyun will be good with Xiao and debating if they should go for her.

On that note, this article will briefly go over Xianyun's abilities and discuss whether Xiao Mains should pull for her in Genhsin Impact 4.4.

Should Xiao users pull Xianyun in Genshin Impact 4.4?

Xianyun is a new 5-star Anemo unit and a solid character who is capable of performing various tasks. Since this article will discuss whether Xiao Mains should pull for her or not in Genshin Impact 4.4, it is only right to go over her skills first. Each part of Cloud Retainer's kit makes her a great support for characters who rely on Plunging Attacks to deal damage.

Xianyun's Elemental Burst is the main part of her skill set as a Plunging Attack support. Upon casting, she heals the entire team and provides further healing every few seconds. This is especially good for Xiao since his HP continuously drains while he is in his Burst form. Furthermore, Xianyun doesn't create a field, so the active unit isn't restricted to one spot and is free to move around.

Genshin Impact's Cloud Retainer also gives a massive buff to the on-field character from one of her passives, which increases their damage from the Plunging Attacks by 180% of Xianyun's ATK up to a maximum of 9000 damage. This buff lasts 16 seconds, allowing a smooth rotation for the team and Xiao. Cloud Retainer can also be a battery for her fellow Adeptus for consistent Burst usage.

Xianyun's first passive is an important part of her kit as well. When she hits an enemy after using her Elemental Skill, it grants every party member a stack of Storm Pinion, up to four stacks. Depending on the number of stacks, the character's Plunging Attack CRIT Rate will be increased by 4%/6%/8%/10%.

Fortunately, Cloud Retainer is an F2P friendly. One of her best weapon options is Oathsworn Eye, which is a 4-star event Catalyst, and she can use the Viridescent Venerer Set. This makes her pretty easy to build, and Genshin Impact players don't have to invest a lot on her.

Conclusion

The simple answer is yes, Xianyun is an amazing support for Xiao and is worth pulling in Genshin Impact 4.4. She is already good at C0 and has a good amount of F2P weapon options so she doesn't require a lot of investment. She works perfectly with Xiao, providing him a good amount of CRIT Rate and damage buffs as well as healing to increase his survivability.