Genshin Impact Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain (Day 3) guide

Genshin Impact's Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain event unlocks a new stage once every two days: Explanatory Journey (Infiltration) and Hilinigmatic Duel. The Day 3 Explanatory Journey has to be one of the largest maps. Although infiltrating, you will find many obstacles and samachurls on the way. Thus, many might find the Day 3 stage quite challenging to solve.

This article will help you learn about the course and how to reach the deepest part during infiltration. You will learn how to defeat the large samachurl boss in the Genshin Impact event.

Genshin Impact: Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain Day 3 event gameplay tips and guide

The event has Infiltration and combat segments (Image via HoYoverse)

Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain is a one-of-a-kind event in Genshin Impact. Each stage includes an infiltration segment and a combat segment. During infiltration, you must reach the deepest part of the hilichurl camp to investigate a mysterious statue. Use the Eye of Upano event feature to move around the camp undetected.

You attach yourself to hilichurls and Anemo slimes to move, but make sure to avoid samachurls, as they can detect you.

Travel around while avoiding samachurls (Image via HoYoverse)

The Day 3 event stage has two routes leading to the deepest part of the hilichurl camp. In this article, you will learn the fastest route with fewer obstacles. Start the stage and keep switching bodies until you reach an Anemo slime. Interact with nearby objects to activate a smoke screen and move past the samachurl.

As you move ahead, you will come across a group of hilichurl around a Hydro amber. Don't burst it; instead, keep moving towards the left side of the camp using the Eye of Upano feature.

Follow this route to reach the statue (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep moving from one hilichurl to another in this direction to eventually reach the statue in the deepest part of the camp. Hold the left click or the yellow button on the bottom right of the screen to complete this segment.

How to defeat the boss in Hilinigmatic Duel?

Use the wind current against the Day 3 boss (Image via HoYoverse)

In the stage unlocked on Day 3, Genshin Impact players will come across the large samachurl boss who uses a wind ability. It will create wind currents as it applies a shield on itself. Use the wind current to plunge attacks and create waves to destroy its shield and deal massive damage.

When the boss is knocked on the floor, it becomes vulnerable. Take this chance to deal damage using your Genshin Impact characters and their abilities.

Completing the Day 3 stage will offer 60 Primogems, 60K Mora, and other in-game resources.

