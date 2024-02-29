Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase II releases another one of their new events, namely Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain. Involving infiltration and combat, this event requires you to sneak into Hilichurl campsites with the Eye of Upano. The goal is to reach an investigative statue located in the deepest parts of the camp. Doing so will also unlock a domain where you must then fight against the Mystifying Megachurl.

With a total of four stages, completion of each stage will reward you with Primogems and in-game rewards. This article will act as a gameplay guide for all the stages. Here is everything you need to know about the Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain event in Genshin Impact.

Journey Through Hilignigmatic Terrain Event Guide in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Journey Through Hilignigmatic Terrain is a new Genshin Impact 4.4 event that will stay active until March 11, 2024. Do note that players need to complete the following pre-requisite to participate:

Must reach Adventure Rank 20

Must complete Prologue Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom

Since there are no event quests to follow, you have to use the event page to navigate yourself to the first stage. A new stage, divided into stealth and combat segments, will unlock every two days. Below is a brief about these two segments.

How to Infiltrate in Journey Through Hilignigmatic Terrain?

To infiltrate the Hilichurl camps in each stage, you will need to interact with a strange samachurl statue. This statue can be found right outside the camp and will allow you to use the Eye of Upano in Genshin Impact.

Eye of Upano preview (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use the Eye of Upano to affect certain objects such as sunsettias, smoke launchers, hydro ambers, and bonfires. Using this ability will be key to reaching the deepest parts of the Hilichurl camps. During the infiltration, try to avoid all samachurls' lines of sight as they can detect the Eye of Upano.

Interact with this statue to complete infiltration (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue to infiltrate and move around using Hilichurls or Anemo slimes until you reach the statue. Investigate the statue to complete the challenge in Genshin Impact.

Boss Fight "Hilinigmatic Duel" Guide

Complete the infiltration to unlock the boss domain "Hilinigmatic Duel" where you fight against the Mystifying Megachurl. This Genshin Impact domain can be done either in single-player or co-op mode with your friends.

Boss fight in-game preview (Image via HoYoverse)

When you enter the domain, you will receive hints on how to defeat the Mystifying Megachurl. For Day 1 stage "Mi muhe ye!", the boss will drop large sunsettias before performing special attacks. Bust the sunsettias so the boss can slip on them and receive fall damage. There are certain domain challenges you need to complete before you can defeat the boss.

Completing each stage will reward you with the following:

Primogems

Hero's Wits

Mora

Weapon Enhancement Material

Overall, you can easily gather in-game resources for future characters through this event. It also serves as a good way to pass the time before the upcoming version 4.5 update drops in March 2024.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.