Genshin Impact Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain event guide and rewards

A new event called Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain will soon begin in Genshin Impact 4.4. It is an infiltration and combat event where you sneak into Hilichurl camps and reach the target point in the deepest parts of the camp to look for clues. Eventually, you will enter a Domain where you must look for more hints and learn the secrets to defeat the Mystifying Megachurl before completing the challenge.

You can obtain Primogem rewards by completing the challenge. Here are some gameplay tips for the Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain event gameplay tips and guide

As mentioned, Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain is a new infiltration and combat event in Genshin Impact. The Hilichurl tribe in Dadaupa Gorge is acting strange, and you must infiltrate the enemy camp to investigate the cause.

You can use an event item called the Eye of Upano to attach yourself with a Hilichurl and an Anemo Slime and move along with them to infiltrate the enemy camp. Note that the Samachurls can see through the disguise, so be careful not to get caught by avoiding their line of sight.

Investigate the Mysterious Statue in the camp (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use smoke launchers, Sunsettias, Hydro Ambers, and bonfires to keep yourself undetected and safely reach the deepest parts of the camp, where you must find and investigate the Mysterious Statue.

Defeat the Mystifying Megachurl to complete the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you are done investigating the statue, you will be able to enter a Domain, where you will find a large Samachurl waiting for you. It is a formidable foe and you must use different mechanics in the event to defeat it.

There are several things that you can use to defeat the Mystifying Megachurl. You can destroy the large Sunsettias on the field and use their juice to make the Samachurl fall on the ground. You can also hit the cabbages thrown by the Megachurl back to it and stun it.

Additionally, you can use the Wind Current to perform Plunging Attacks and defeat the enemy from its shockwave.

You can obtain the following rewards for completing the Genshin Impact 4.4 event:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mora

Event-Exclusive Furnishing

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

The event will begin on February 29, 2024, and will be available until March 11, 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.