Kaveh is a new Dendro Claymore unit about to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update. So far, Kaveh has made only two official appearances in the game during the Archon Quest and Story Quest.

Several new Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online that revealed the potential kit of the new 4-star along with his animations. He was initially believed to be a support unit for Alhaitham. However, new information suggests that might not be true.

This article will cover Kaveh's abilities and discuss his role in the party based on the leaks. As none of this has been confirmed by HoYoverse, fans should take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kaveh's entire kit and animations

Kaveh is a new Dendro unit that uses Claymore and will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6. While the developers have not revealed his character rarity, many within the community believe he will be a 4-star.

The above leak by Mero shows all of Kaveh's main talents at level nine. His Normal Attack is called Torque Settings and is a simple 4-hit combo with decent multipliers. Like other characters in Genshin Impact, his Charged Attacks will consume his stamina to deal an AoE DMG to nearby enemies.

Moving on to Kaveh's Elemental Skill - Artistic Ingenuity, which seems to be an interesting ability. After casting his skill, he will initiate a scan around his position to deal AoE Dendro DMG to his enemies. Additionally, if Dendro Cores are inside his Artistic Ingenuity's radius, the scanning will cause the cores to rupture immediately. His Elemental Skill has a cooldown of only six seconds.

Kaveh's Elemental Burst is called the Painted Dome. Upon unleashing his burst, he creates a field and deals AoE Dendro DMG to all the enemies inside it, and grants himself the following effects:

Increase his Normal, Charged, and Plunged Attacks AoE range

Converts all of his attack DMG to Dendro DMG

Increase his resistance to interruption

Dendro Cores created by party members through Bloom reactions will deal more rupture DMG

All the effects mentioned above will be removed if Kaveh leaves the field. His Elemental Bursts last 12 seconds with a cooldown of 20 seconds, which is suitable for a 4-star DPS character at C0.

As previously mentioned, it was initially believed that Kaveh would be released as a dedicated support character like Faruzan and specialize in buffing Dendro DMG. However, contrary to everyone's expectations, he appears to be a solid and selfish DPS unit. It has been a while since Genshin Impact released a 4-star main DPS character, so fans are excited about him.

Genshin Impact fans can also watch this video to watch his battle animation. If the leaks are accurate, it can be said that Kaveh has one unique attack pattern.

Kaveh can heal himself from his passive

Surprisingly, Kaveh's passive skills make him a self-sustainable and strong DPS unit. His first passive is Creator's Undertaking, which heals him if he takes DMG from Dendro Cores. He will regain 300% of his Elemental Mastery as HP, and this effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds.

Meanwhile, his second passive will increase his Elemental Mastery by 25 when he deals a Normal, Charged, or Plunged Attack to enemies while his Elemental Burst is active. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds and can be stacked up to four times.

Finally, his third passive, The Art of Budgeting, will refund some materials used while crafting specific furnishings.

Kaveh gets even better with his constellations, with his C4 and C6 being his most vital, as both significantly increase the Dendro Core rupture DMG. His C1 increases his healing capacity and survival ability, and C2 will increase his ATK speed by 15% when his Elemental Burst is active.

Like other Genshin Impact characters, his C3 and C5 will increase his Elemental Skill and Burst levels by 3.

