The Spiral Abyss enemy lineup for Genshin Impact 3.6 has been leaked, and it reveals that the Consecrated Scorpion might return along with the three Maguu Kenkis. This formation will be implemented on April 16 and last until May 31.
Based on the leaks, the new enemies likely to be released in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update might also appear in the Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Additionally, the Blessings of the Abyssal Moon will continue to favor Dendro reaction-based damage, which should be no surprise since Baizhu will be released in the same patch.
Do note that the following Spiral Abyss enemy formation is based on Genshin Impact leaks and is subject to change.
Genshin Impact 3.6, Spiral Abyss Blessings of the Abyssal Moon will favor Dendro characters.
Before moving up to Floor 12, every player has to clear Floor 11, and it appears that the Blessings on the 11th Floor will provide a massive Dendro DMG bonus buff of 75% for the duration of v3.6.
Floor 12 Phase One Blessings - Reverberating Moon
As per the leaks by Genshin_Intel, the blessing during the first phase of the Spiral Abyss will trigger a shockwave when the active unit loses its HP. This shockwave will deal a minor AoE DMG to nearby enemies and can be triggered once every second.
Floor 12 Phase Two Blessings - Erupting Moon
In phase two, when the character triggers the Bloom reaction, their Hyperbloom, Bloom, and Burgeon reaction, DMG will be increased by 35% for six seconds. This effect can be stacked up to four times, and each stack will be counted independently.
Floor 12 Phase Three Blessings - Flourishing Moon
During the final phase, if the active character takes DMG from Dendro Cores, including Hyperbloom and Burgeon reactions, the Elemental Mastery of all members in the party will be increased by 200 for four seconds.
Considering that Baizhu will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6 and there is also a good chance that Nahida might also get her first rerun in the same update, it is understandable why the Blessings favor Dendro reactions.
According to leaks, Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 will feature new Consecrated Beast types.
Floor 12: Chamber 1, First Half Enemy level 95
- Consecrated Fanged Beast x1
- Consecrated Horned Crocodile x1
- Ruin Scout x1
- Ruin Destroyer x1
- Ruin Defender x1
Floor 12: Chamber 1, Second Half Enemy level 95
- Consecrated Fanged Beast x1
- Consecrated Scorpion x1
- Grounded Geoshroom x1
- Grounded Hydroshroom x1
- Winged Cryoshroom x1
- Winged Dendroshroom x1
Floor 12: Chamber 2, First Half Enemy level 98
- Aeonblight Drake x1
Floor 12: Chamber 2, Second Half Enemy level 98
- Hydro Hilichurl Ranger x1
- Eremite Galehunter x1
- Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1
- Eremite Sunfrost x1
- Eremite Desert Clearwater x1
Floor 12: Chamber 3, First Half Enemy level 100
- Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON) x1
Floor 12: Chamber 3, Second Half Enemy level 100
- Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost x1
- Maguu Kenki Lone Gale x1
- Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror x1
As previously stated, this potential enemy lineup will be implemented during Genshin Impact 3.6 on April 16 and will reset on May 31. The number of enemies in the leaked data is lower than the current Spiral Abyss; however, it includes a lot of tanky and offensive enemies. It is also unclear if the enemies will spawn in multiple waves or together at the same time.
The enemy lineup also revealed some new types of enemies, such as two new Consecrated Beasts and Hydro Hilichurl Ranger, that are expected to be released in the upcoming version.
Additionally, it seems that the Spiral Abyss might bring back the infamous Maguu Kenki trio along with the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, aka ASIMON, in the final chambers of the Spiral Abyss.