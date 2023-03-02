The Spiral Abyss enemy lineup for Genshin Impact 3.6 has been leaked, and it reveals that the Consecrated Scorpion might return along with the three Maguu Kenkis. This formation will be implemented on April 16 and last until May 31.

Based on the leaks, the new enemies likely to be released in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update might also appear in the Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Additionally, the Blessings of the Abyssal Moon will continue to favor Dendro reaction-based damage, which should be no surprise since Baizhu will be released in the same patch.

Do note that the following Spiral Abyss enemy formation is based on Genshin Impact leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.6, Spiral Abyss Blessings of the Abyssal Moon will favor Dendro characters.

Before moving up to Floor 12, every player has to clear Floor 11, and it appears that the Blessings on the 11th Floor will provide a massive Dendro DMG bonus buff of 75% for the duration of v3.6.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 3.6 Spiral Abyss:



P1 - Active character losing HP triggers a shockwave

P2 - After triggering Bloom, +35% DMG for characters' Bloom, Hyperbloom & Burgeon for 6s. Max 4 stacks

P3 - Taking DMG from Dendro Cores (including via Hyperbloom & Burgeon) adds 200EM for whole party for 4s 3.6 Spiral Abyss:P1 - Active character losing HP triggers a shockwaveP2 - After triggering Bloom, +35% DMG for characters' Bloom, Hyperbloom & Burgeon for 6s. Max 4 stacksP3 - Taking DMG from Dendro Cores (including via Hyperbloom & Burgeon) adds 200EM for whole party for 4s

Floor 12 Phase One Blessings - Reverberating Moon

As per the leaks by Genshin_Intel, the blessing during the first phase of the Spiral Abyss will trigger a shockwave when the active unit loses its HP. This shockwave will deal a minor AoE DMG to nearby enemies and can be triggered once every second.

Floor 12 Phase Two Blessings - Erupting Moon

In phase two, when the character triggers the Bloom reaction, their Hyperbloom, Bloom, and Burgeon reaction, DMG will be increased by 35% for six seconds. This effect can be stacked up to four times, and each stack will be counted independently.

Floor 12 Phase Three Blessings - Flourishing Moon

During the final phase, if the active character takes DMG from Dendro Cores, including Hyperbloom and Burgeon reactions, the Elemental Mastery of all members in the party will be increased by 200 for four seconds.

Considering that Baizhu will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6 and there is also a good chance that Nahida might also get her first rerun in the same update, it is understandable why the Blessings favor Dendro reactions.

According to leaks, Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 will feature new Consecrated Beast types.

Floor 12: Chamber 1, First Half Enemy level 95

Consecrated Fanged Beast x1

Consecrated Horned Crocodile x1

Ruin Scout x1

Ruin Destroyer x1

Ruin Defender x1

Floor 12: Chamber 1, Second Half Enemy level 95

Consecrated Fanged Beast x1

Consecrated Scorpion x1

Grounded Geoshroom x1

Grounded Hydroshroom x1

Winged Cryoshroom x1

Winged Dendroshroom x1

Floor 12: Chamber 2, First Half Enemy level 98

Aeonblight Drake x1

Floor 12: Chamber 2, Second Half Enemy level 98

Hydro Hilichurl Ranger x1

Eremite Galehunter x1

Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1

Eremite Sunfrost x1

Eremite Desert Clearwater x1

Floor 12: Chamber 3, First Half Enemy level 100

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON) x1

Floor 12: Chamber 3, Second Half Enemy level 100

Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost x1

Maguu Kenki Lone Gale x1

Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror x1

As previously stated, this potential enemy lineup will be implemented during Genshin Impact 3.6 on April 16 and will reset on May 31. The number of enemies in the leaked data is lower than the current Spiral Abyss; however, it includes a lot of tanky and offensive enemies. It is also unclear if the enemies will spawn in multiple waves or together at the same time.

The enemy lineup also revealed some new types of enemies, such as two new Consecrated Beasts and Hydro Hilichurl Ranger, that are expected to be released in the upcoming version.

Additionally, it seems that the Spiral Abyss might bring back the infamous Maguu Kenki trio along with the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, aka ASIMON, in the final chambers of the Spiral Abyss.

Poll : 0 votes