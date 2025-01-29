Genshin Impact: Kazuha's Envisaged Echoes guide

Kazuha's challenge in Envisaged Echoes is one of the latest challenges to be added to this gameplay mode. Envisaged Echoes is an endgame gameplay mode that was launched in version 4.8 of Genshin Impact as part of Imaginarium Theater. This game mode focuses on specific character challenges, wherein you will need to clear domains with just one selected character.

At the time of its launch, only five character challenges were available in Envisaged Echoes. These were Qiqi, Kirara, Diluc, Ningguang, and Jean. Later, Zhongli and Keqing were added, with Kazuha and Ganyu now being the latest additions. Just like the other characters, Kazuha's Envisaged Echoes domain is pretty challenging as well.

This article will act as a guide on clearing Kazuha's Envisaged Echoes domain challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Envisaged Echoes: Kazuha

Kazuha's Envisaged Echoes: Combat prep

Trending

Kazuha should have a full Elemental Mastery build (Image via HoYoverse)

As with all other Envisaged Echoes challenges, Kazuha's challenge also requires players to have a decent understanding of his kit and gameplay. This particular challenge is designed for a full Elemental Mastery build Kazuha, as your main objective in Phase II of the challenge is to keep triggering Swirl reactions to defeat the enemies.

Equip Kazuha with a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set (EM/EM/EM main stats). You should also equip a weapon with Elemental Mastery as the main stat. For this, you could opt for his signature weapon Freedom-Sworn, or the 4-Star weapon, Xiphos' Moonlight.

While you can also focus on Kazuha's personal damage and give him a Crit-focused build, it is recommended to use an EM Kazuha for his Envisaged Echoes challenge.

Kazuha's Envisaged Echoes: How to clear the stage

Kazuha's Envisaged Echoes challenge stage is divided into two phases: Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves Phase I and Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves Phase II. You will need to clear Phase I before you can begin Phase II.

1) First phase: Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves Phase I

You will need to defeat 18 enemies in a minute (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first phase, you will need to defeat 18 enemies consisting of Hilichurls and Slimes within one minute. Keep using Kazuha's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst to swirl different reactions.

Once you defeat the enemies, you will need to complete an Elemental Monument puzzle before progressing to Phase II. To solve this puzzle successfully, you will need to swirl Pyro from the lit Brazier and light up the other Elemental Monuments nearby. You can do this using just Kazuha's Elemental Skill or by using both his Skill and his Burst.

2) Second phase: Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves Phase II

Phase II of Kazuha's challenge will require you to defeat two Bounties. However, instead of using brute force to defeat the enemies, you will need to make good use of Kazuha's Elemental Skill to swirl the specific elements as instructed.

For the first Bounty, you will need to use Kazuha to swirl Electro (from the Electro Slime) and trigger the mechanism in the middle. Ensure that you swirl only Electro (and not Hydro) by using Kazuha's Elemental Skill solely on the Electro Slime.

Once you have swirled Electro, use Kazuha's Plunging Attack to hit the mechanism. After the mechanism has been triggered, the Bounty will be weakened. Continue using Kazuha's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst to keep triggering Electro-Charged reactions and defeat the enemies.

For the second Bounty, follow the same process by swirling Cryo from the Cryo Slime and applying it on the mechanism in the middle (using Kazuha's Plunge Attack) to weaken the opponent. Then keep using Kazuha's Skill and Burst to trigger various Elemental Reactions and defeat the enemies.

Here are some tips you can follow to quickly complete Phase Ii within the specified time limit:

To ensure that you only swirl Electro (for the first Bounty) and Cryo (for the second Bounty), you can use Kazuha's Charged Attacks to throw the Electro and Cryo slimes closer to the mechanism in the middle. This will ensure that they will be isolated, and you can easily swirl the necessary Elements as required.

Alternatively, you can also use Kazuha's Charged Attack to send the Slime that you don't require farther, so you can Swirl only the required Element without the other Slime coming in the way.

You can make use of the Pyro Braziers in the corner of the room to trigger further Elemental Reactions.

Kazuha's Envisaged Echoes: Claiming and equipping his Echo

You will get Kazuha's Echo automatically after completing Phase II of the challenge. In order to equip the Echo, all you need to do is open Kazuha's character page, click on "Dressing Room", then select the Echo and equip it.

For more Genshin Impact guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.