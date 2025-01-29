How to play Lan Yan in Genshin Impact: Rotation, playstyle, and ideal stats

Lan Yan is a 4-star character in Genshin Impact, released in version 5.3. She is an Anemo character who provides shielding to her teammates. Moreover, she can serve as a decent support and crowd control unit, capable of fitting in a variety of team compositions. Naturally, those hoping to use Lan Yan may want to learn more about her playstyle, stats, and rotations.

On that note, this article will explain how to efficiently play Lan Yan in Genshin Impact.

How to play Lan Yan optimally in Genshin Impact

Lan Yan in Genshin Impact is a new 4-star Anemo character, best suited to be a shielder in the game. Players can use her Elemental Skill to generate a shield that can absorb incoming damage, ensuring the survivability of Lan Yan's teammates. Moreover, if the shield comes into contact with another element, it will transform into that element.

Aside from that, Lan Yan can also utilize the Viridescent Venerer buff and provide some crowd control with her Elemental Burst.

All of this makes her a unique support character.

Lan Yan's recommended rotation in Genshin Impact

Lan Yan's shield (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how to optimally use Lan Yan in a team composition:

Considering you want to have maximum shield uptime on your main DPS, it is recommended to switch to Lan Yan after using other supports. If you are aiming to generate a shield of a certain element, make sure to apply it to the enemy.

After switching into Lan Yan, use her Elemental Skill to dash into the foe and generate a shield.

The character will then leap back into the air after coming into contact with the enemy. At this point, use your Normal Attack to deal Anemo DMG and trigger Swirl.

Afterward, you can change into your main DPS and deal damage while being protected by the shield for 12.5 seconds, or until it breaks.

Also read: Best weapons for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact

Lan Yan's ideal stats in Genshin Impact

Lan Yan's shield strength scales off of her Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Lan Yan's shield scales off of her ATK, and as such, you must aim to stack a lot of it on her to properly absorb incoming damage. You should also look into investing in Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery. While the former will allow you to use your Elemental Burst often for crowd control, the latter will generate stronger Swirls.

Let's look at the recommended stats for a support Lan Yan:

Attack : As much as possible. Pick this main stat for artifacts to maximize the shield strength.

: As much as possible. Pick this main stat for artifacts to maximize the shield strength. Energy Recharge: Try to reach the 230-260% ER threshold to use her Elemental Burst often. You can look for this in the substats. If needed, you can swap your Attack sands for ER sands.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

