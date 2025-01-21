Lan Yan in Genshin Impact is finally out. She is a 4-star Catalyst user from Liyue who can provide a decent shield and easily trigger the Swirl reaction. Since Lan Yan's shield scales with her ATK, she is pretty easy to build and there are plenty of good weapon options available for her. While you can build her a shield bot, a main DPS and a support build are also viable options.

Depending on how you wish to play the new 4-star character from Liyue, her weapon priority will also change. This article will list seven of the best weapons for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact.

7 best weapons for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact

1) Skyward Atlas

Skyward Atlas is the best for Lan Yan (Image via HoYoverse)

Skyward Atlas is one of the best weapons for Lan Yan in Genshin Impact. It has a pretty high Base ATK and provides a lot of ATK% boost from its second stat, which is good for the 4-star character since it will strengthen her shield. In addition, the weapon's passive increases the wielder's Elemental DMG bonus, which can boost Lan Yan's damage as well.

Skyward Atlas is available on the standard banner so the chances of getting it are pretty slim. That said, one can also get it from the limited banner weapon.

2) Memory of Dust

Memory of Dust is also amazing on Lan Yan (Image via HoYoverse)

Memory of Dust is also an amazing 5-star option for Lan Yan. Similar to the previous entry, it has a pretty high Base ATK and provides an ATK% boost from the second stat. Additionally, the weapon's passive increases the Shield Strength, which is perfect for a character like Lan Yan. Not only that but Memory of Dust's passive also provides ATK bonuses, making it perfect for a shield bot build.

The Memory of Dust is a limited 5-star weapon and it doesn't get a rate up that often so getting it can be difficult.

3) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is good for DPS build (Image via HoYoverse)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a decent option if you're going to use Lan Yan as a main DPS unit. The 5-star Catalyst has a high Base ATK and gives a good CRIT Rate boost from the second stat. Meanwhile, the weapon's passve increases the user's movement speed and Elemental DMG bonus.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is also available on the permanent banner so getting it can be difficult and dependent on your luck.

4) The Widsith

The Widsith is a good 4-star weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is a good 4-star weapon for Lan Yan for a DPS build. It has a huge CRIT DMG second stat bonus. Furthermore, the weapon's passive provides amazing buffs. While the buffs are RNG-based, they are still all good on Lan Yan so the bonuses will not be wasted on her.

The Widsith is available on all the banners so obtaining it is fairly easy.

5) Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Fragments provide Elemental Mastery bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Fragments is also a good 4-star weapon for a DPS build Lan Yan. It does not have any ATK or shield strength bonus but provides a lot of Elemental Mastery, which can boost Lan Yan's Elemental Skill and Burst DMG.

Sacrificial Fragments is also available on all the banners in Genshin Impact so it is more accessible than most other weapons in Genshin Impact.

6) Wandering Evenstar

Wandering Evenstar is an event-limited weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Wandering Evenstar is a decent option. It is a 4-star Catalyst that provides a good amount of Elemental Mastery and boosts the wielder's ATK, which can increase Lan Yan's damage output and shield strength. However, it is an event-limited weapon and has only been featured on three banners, making it rare.

7) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is the best F2P weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is a 3-star weapon and the best F2P option for Lan Yan. Unfortunately, it does not have any ATK or EM bonuses for the wielder. It will still buff the next character's ATK, consequently becoming a good option for a support build.

