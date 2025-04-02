Genshin Impact leaks reveal new rewards in Imaginarium Theater

Imaginarium Theater is an endgame mode in Genshin Impact where players can challenge specific combat stages using a fixed pool of characters. Every season of Imaginarium Theater lasts for one month, with three Elements in the spotlight (per season). Players can only use characters belonging to these Elements to challenge and clear Imaginarium Theater.

Players can obtain rewards such as Primogems, Talent level-up books, and Mora for successfully challenging each season's Imaginarium Theater. Recently, leaker HomDGCat has disclosed that there might be additional new rewards added to Imaginarium Theater, starting in the upcoming season.

Read on to find out more details regarding these new rewards that can be obtained in Imaginarium Theater, according to leaks.

Note: This article is based on information sourced from leaks, and is subject to change before release.

Additional rewards added to Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater, as per leaks

Currently, in Genshin Impact, rewards are only given for clearing several Acts of Imaginarium Theater at varying difficulties. There are a total of 10 Acts, and players can get rewards depending on how many Acts they can successfully challenge and clear. Special "Stellas" or stars are also given to players for completing specific stage objectives, but no extra rewards are given for obtaining Stellas.

However, according to leaker HomDGCat, there might be additional rewards in Imaginarium Theater starting from Genshin Impact 5.6. These rewards will be given for earning Stellas while clearing the combat challenges in Imaginarium Theater. Since players can earn up to 10 Stellas every season, the rewards for them might be awarded in the following ways:

Rewards for earning 3 Stellas : Sanctifying Unction x8

: Sanctifying Unction x8 Rewards for earning 6 Stellas: Transient Resin x1

Transient Resin x1 Rewards for earning 9 Stellas: Sanctifying Elixir x1

To earn a total of nine Stellas, players will need to challenge Imaginarium Theater in Visionary Mode (10 Acts) and successfully complete nine out of ten "Star Challenges" in order to earn nine Stellas.

You can gain three or six Stellas while playing in Easy/Normal/Hard Mode, but if you want to earn the Sanctifying Elixir reward, you will have to play in Visionary Mode, the toughest difficulty.

If these leaks turn out to be true, players who like challenging Imaginarium Theater in Visionary Mode and earning all 10 Stellas will gain further incentive to achieve a perfect full clear every season.

