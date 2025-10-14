Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey Day 5 guide

Genshin Impact has released the day five objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event. You must take photos of three robots in Nasha Town and make it look like they are performing a task by adjusting the angles of your Memento Kamera. Completing the challenges will give you in-game rewards, such as Primogems, talent level-up materials, Mora, and weapon ascension materials.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the day five objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event: Day V guide

Photo I - A Promise at Hand

A Promise at Hand photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, all three photo-taking spots for day five of the Lightgleaner's Journey event are in Nasha Town. You can start by using the waypoint near the Adventurers' Guild and going southeast to find a robot on a box near the graffiti in the back alley.

Make it look like the robot on the box and the wall are holding hands (Image via HoYoverse)

Activate the event Kamera and stand near the two NPCs before adjusting the angle so that it looks like the robot on the box and the robot graffiti on the wall are holding hands.

Take the photo to complete the challenge, and get the following rewards:

Primogem x 40

Guide to Elysium x 2

Photo II - Steelskin Knight

Steelskin Knight photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second photo-taking spot is located near the previous one.

Adjust the shot so it looks like the robot is riding the metal horse (Image via HoYoverse)

Stand on the side of the metal horse and activate the Kamera. Next, adjust the angle so that it looks like the robot on the store counter is riding the metal horse, and press Enter to take the picture.

This will complete the second challenge, and you will get the following:

Primogem x 30

Afterglow of the Long Night Flint x 2

Photo III - Drink Mode

Drink Mode photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

The last photo-taking spot is at the crafting table near the Adventurers' Guild.

Adjust the shot so it looks like the robot is having a drink (Image via HoYoverse)

Stand in front of the street vendor named Cairuo and look at the robot at the crafting table. Next, activate the Kamera and adjust the angle of the shot so that it looks like the robot is having a drink. Press Enter to take the photo and complete the challenge.

You will get the following as rewards:

Mora x 30000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 5

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

