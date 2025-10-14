Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey Day 5 guide

Genshin Impact has released the day five objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event. You must take photos of three robots in Nasha Town and make it look like they are performing a task by adjusting the angles of your Memento Kamera. Completing the challenges will give you in-game rewards, such as Primogems, talent level-up materials, Mora, and weapon ascension materials.
Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event: Day V guide
Photo I - A Promise at Hand
As mentioned, all three photo-taking spots for day five of the Lightgleaner's Journey event are in Nasha Town. You can start by using the waypoint near the Adventurers' Guild and going southeast to find a robot on a box near the graffiti in the back alley.
Activate the event Kamera and stand near the two NPCs before adjusting the angle so that it looks like the robot on the box and the robot graffiti on the wall are holding hands.
Take the photo to complete the challenge, and get the following rewards:
- Primogem x 40
- Guide to Elysium x 2
Photo II - Steelskin Knight
The second photo-taking spot is located near the previous one.
Stand on the side of the metal horse and activate the Kamera. Next, adjust the angle so that it looks like the robot on the store counter is riding the metal horse, and press Enter to take the picture.
This will complete the second challenge, and you will get the following:
- Primogem x 30
- Afterglow of the Long Night Flint x 2
Photo III - Drink Mode
The last photo-taking spot is at the crafting table near the Adventurers' Guild.
Stand in front of the street vendor named Cairuo and look at the robot at the crafting table. Next, activate the Kamera and adjust the angle of the shot so that it looks like the robot is having a drink. Press Enter to take the photo and complete the challenge.
You will get the following as rewards:
- Mora x 30000
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 5
