Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland: Everything you need to know

HoYoverse has revealed new details about a new game mode, Miliastra Wonderland, during the Genshin Impact Luna II live stream. Unlike other modes in the title, Miliastra Wonderland is unique, as players can create new games and participate in various games made by other players in this mode. The developers have announced that this new game mode will be released alongside the Luna II version.

This article discusses all new information regarding the Miliastra Wonderland game mode in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland gameplay mode details

Manekina from Miliastra Wonderland (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Miliastra Wonderland is a new mode in Genshin Impact, which will be released during the Luna II update. This mode features a UGC gameplay system, which means that players can freely create new levels and stages using in-game assets. Furthermore, players will also be able to participate in the games made by others.

The developers have mentioned that players can unlock this mode after completing the Archon Quest "Knights of Favonius" in Prologue: Act I - The Outlander Who Caught the Wind. The Miliastra Wonderland mode features various new features, which we will take a look at in the upcoming sections.

How to play and create stages in Miliastra Wonderland

Popular stages in the Miliastra Wonderland game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can access the Miliastra Wonderland game mode from the top-right corner of the screen or through the Paimon Menu. Players can select a new character called Manekin/Manekina from this mode. Gamers can customize this character and change various features such as the clothes, accessories, hair, and facial features, among others.

Furthermore, players can access the Wonderland Lobby to interact with others in the new game mode. This mode also has a Popular Miliastra Wonderland page, where you can play various games. The developers have also mentioned that multiple game genres are featured in Miliastra Wonderland.

To create new stages and games, you can use the Miliastra Sandbox feature, where you can access many in-game assets and custom tools. Gamers will also be able to build the game logic from scratch using this feature. To help players learn faster, the developers have also included a template stage with some built-in features.

Lastly, the developers have mentioned that they will release a Craftsperson Development Guide in the Academy, detailing the features of each editing module. A special Forum feature will also be introduced in this mode, for players to interact with others.

How to get outfits in Miliastra Wonderland mode

You can get new outfits for your characters in five different ways in Miliastra Wonderland (Image via HoYoverse)

An interesting detail about this game mode is that fans could also use Manekin/ Manekina in Teyvat. Various outfit sets and pieces can be obtained for your new character from this mode. This game mode offers multiple ways to obtain outfit sets. Here are some ways in which you can get outfits for your main character in Miliastra Wonderland:

Awakening Chronicle - This system is the Battle Pass for the Miliastra Wonderland mode, and it works similarly to the Battle Pass system in Genshin Impact. Special clothes and items can be obtained through this new system.

- This system is the Battle Pass for the Miliastra Wonderland mode, and it works similarly to the Battle Pass system in Genshin Impact. Special clothes and items can be obtained through this new system. Creation - Various outfit pieces can be crafted by blueprints and special materials, which can be obtained from the Battle Pass or from the Standard Ode banner.

- Various outfit pieces can be crafted by blueprints and special materials, which can be obtained from the Battle Pass or from the Standard Ode banner. Limited-time banners - Special themed outfits and set pieces will be introduced to the mode with each update. A standard banner, called the Standard Ode banner, will also be available in this mode.

- Special themed outfits and set pieces will be introduced to the mode with each update. A standard banner, called the Standard Ode banner, will also be available in this mode. Shop - New outfits and customizations can also be purchased from the in-game shop in Miliastra Wonderland.

- New outfits and customizations can also be purchased from the in-game shop in Miliastra Wonderland. Quests - Some quests will also reward players with special clothes.

The developers have also revealed the details of three new currencies that will be introduced in the Miliastra Wonderland mode. However, they have only revealed details about one of them, the Geode of Replication, which is used to obtain new blueprints for clothes. These Geodes can be obtained by completing various quests, challenges, and Battle Pass missions.

