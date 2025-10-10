  • home icon
Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event guide

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:37 GMT
Guide on playing and earning rewards in the Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event (Image via HoYoverse)
Guide on playing and earning rewards in the Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" is a new web event introducing Genshin Impact's upcoming gameplay mode Miliastra Wonderland. Details about this mode were revealed during the recently concluded Genshin Impact Luna II Livestream, with the web event launching shortly after. In the Starbound Oath event, players can pre-register for Miliastra Wonderland, as well as complete certain tasks and objectives to score points and win Primogems.

This article provides a guide on participating in and playing the Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to play Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event

To begin playing the Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event, you will first need to visit the official website and login using your HoYoverse credentials. Once you have done so, click on the "Pre-Register" button to register for the release of Miliastra Wonderland. Doing so will immediately reward you with 40 Primogems.

Miliastra Wonderland web event missions (Image via HoYoverse)
Miliastra Wonderland web event missions (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, you will be presented with a list of "Starbound Missions" that you will need to complete in order to gain Gachapon Tickets. These are the following tasks:

  • Play the "Make-a-Lawachurl" mini-game 5 times
  • Follow the Miliastra Wonderland community
  • Share the web event

While the second and third tasks are relatively easy, the first task requires you to play the "Make-a-Lawachurl" mini-game, which can be accessed by clicking on the arrow pointing down (found on the left of the screen), or by simply scrolling down using the mouse wheel.

Play the "Make-a-Lawachurl" game to win tickets (Image via HoYoverse)
Play the "Make-a-Lawachurl" game to win tickets (Image via HoYoverse)

In this game, you will be required to merge specific numbers, which will add to your overall points on the scoreboard. For example, merging numbers to form the number 64 will grant 1 point, while forming the number 128 will give you 2 points, and so on and so forth. Use the A, W, S and D keys to move the numbers around on the board, with the objective of merging them and trying to create the biggest achievable number.

Once you reach certain number thresholds, you will be able to get free Gachapon tickets. The overall score is counted cumulatively (and not across a single game), so you can keep playing till you reach the maximum score of 30 points, which will give you five Gachapon tickets in total.

Invite absentee or new players using uour invitation code (Image via HoYoverse)
Invite absentee or new players using uour invitation code (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also earn Gachapon tickets by inviting new or returning players to login to the Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event using your invitation code. For each player that you invite in this fashion, you will be rewarded with one Gachapon ticket, and 40 Primogems each. A total of four players can be invited in this web event.

Use your tickets to participate in the Prize Draw (Image via HoYoverse)
Use your tickets to participate in the Prize Draw (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have earned all possible Gachapon tickets, scroll back up to the main page to participate in the Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event Prize Draw. One ticket can be used for one singular draw, and you are guaranteed one of the following rewards:

  • 50 USD Amazon Gift Card
  • 20 USD Amazon Gift Card
  • 500 Primogems
  • 60 Primogems
  • 20 Primogems
  • 3 Adventurer's Experience
  • 2 Mystic Enhancement Ores
  • 8,000 Mora

These rewards will be delivered directly to your in-game mail in Genshin Impact.

