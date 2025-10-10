Genshin Impact Luna II release date, time, and countdown

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:13 GMT
Genshin Impact Luna II release date (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact Luna II release date (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Luna II update will be released globally on October 22, 2025. The new version will introduce a new playable character named Nefer. Additionally, there will be a new Nod-Krai Archon Quest and the limited-time events. While there won't be any map expansion, Travelers can still look forward to the UGC content, Miliastra Wonderland.

This article will cover the release dates and timings for the Genshin Impact Luna II update, along with a countdown showing the time left until the new version goes live.

Genshin Impact Luna II release date and countdown

Genshin Impact Luna II will be released on October 22, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). However, the exact timing for the release will vary for each player depending on their location.

Travelers can check out the version Luna II release dates and timings across different time zones below:

America (October 21, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (October 22, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (October 22, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Additionally, here's a countdown that shows the time left until version Luna II releases globally:

The countdown also applies to Nefer and Furina banners since they will be in the first half of the update.

Version Luna II preview

Version Luna II event calendar (Image via HoYoverse)
Version Luna II event calendar (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's everything that players can look forward to in version Luna II:

  • New characters - Nefer and Manekin (UGC character)
  • New weapons - Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst), Dawning Frost (4-star Catalyst), and Sacrificer's Staff (4-star Polearm)
  • Banners - Nefer (Dendro) and Furina (Hydro) in Phase I and Arlecchino (Pyro) and Zhongli (Geo) in Phase II
  • Story - Archon Quest Acts III & IV
  • New boss - Frostnight Herra
  • Events - Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center, Saurian Sojourn, and Dance Dance Dynamic Disco

Additionally, version Luna II will finally release the new UGC content named Miliastra Wonderland. Travelers can create their own characters named Manekin and participate in various custom game modes.

