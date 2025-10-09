Genshin Impact confirms major characters appearing in upcoming Luna II story quest

Genshin Impact has officially announced its upcoming version Luna II special program, scheduled for this Friday, October 10. It is the continuation of the Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Questline with the title &quot;An Elegy for Faded Moonlight.&quot; The official art for this program hints at the long-awaited return and appearance of several major characters players have been eager to see.As per the official art, it seems like Durin and Varka will appear in the upcoming version, with Arlecchino and Rerir also beside them. With so many major figures coming to the spotlight, Genshin Impact's version Luna II is gearing up to be a key moment in the ongoing Nod-Krai storyline.Major characters appearing in Genshin Impact's version Luna IIThe Luna II version update will continue the Archon Quest series “Song of the Welkin Moon” in the region of Nod-Krai, and players have noticed the official poster featuring familiar faces from the previous version, including Columbina, Nefer, and Rerir. Alongside them, Durin, Varka, and the returning Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, also appear, hinting at a major story convergence in Genshin Impact.Durin is one of the most anticipated characters since the conclusion of the &quot;Paralogism&quot; Archon Quest, and he seems set to appear in-game for this version. Meanwhile, Varka, the long-absent Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, is also expected to finally make an appearance.He’ll be joined by the group of knights who accompanied him to investigate Lake Amsvartnir in Nod-Krai, mentioned in the previous Archon Quest &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.&quot;Arlecchino in the official art for the Special Program of Luna II (Image via HoYoverse)On the other hand, Arlecchino’s inclusion in the official art has also caught attention. Her involvement in the current storyline wasn’t widely expected, yet it adds a fresh twist. As a Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino’s role may focus more on her origins in Khaenri’ah and connection to the “Crimson Moon,” which was hinted at in previous quests exploring the moon’s significance in Nod-Krai.Adding to the intrigue, Rerir, one of the five sinners of Khaenri’ah, which the players faced off with in the previous Archon Quest, has also been spotted in the art. His appearance suggests that his pursuit of the moons may continue to drive the plot in the upcoming update, potentially emerging as an opponent.The appearance of these characters' weight as they all carry threads of past mysteries and unresolved conflicts in the game's current lore, and their visual in the official art for the special program, suggests an upcoming storyline rich in revelations. With the Luna II special program going live on October 10, players can expect fresh story developments in Genshin Impact’s ongoing narrative.