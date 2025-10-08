Genshin Impact Luna II livestream code release date and countdown

Genshin Impact has announced a Special Program for the upcoming version Luna II. It will be livestreamed on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels on October 10, 2025. During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the new content in version Luna II. Furthermore, they will share three codes that Travelers can redeem to obtain various in-game rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit.
This article will cover the timings for the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream so that players don't miss the codes. Travelers can also find a guide on how to redeem these codes.
Genshin Impact Luna II livestream code release countdown
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Genshin Impact Luna II Special Program will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels on October 10, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4). During the livestream, the officials will reveal three new codes that Travelers can redeem to get the following rewards:
- Primogem x 300
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10
- Hero's Wit x 5
- Mora x 50,000
Here's a list of timings for the version Luna II livestream across different time zones:
America (October 10, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 5 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 6 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 7 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 8 am
Europe (October 10, 2025)
- Western European Standard Time (WEST): 1 pm
- Central European Standard Time (CEST): 2 pm
- Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 3 pm
Asia (October 10, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 5:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 8 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 9 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 9 pm
Additionally, here is a countdown that shows the exact time left until the livestream begins:
How to redeem livestream code
Redeeming code via in-game settings:
- Log in to the game and open the pause menu.
- Open Settings and go to the Account section.
- Select Redeem Code and enter the code.
- Click Confirm.
Redeem codes on the official website:
- Click here to visit the official website.
- Log in using the game or HoYoverse account.
- Select the server and enter the code.
- Click Redeem to get the rewards.
Redeeming codes on HoYoLab:
- Go to the HoYoGuides section in the Genshin Impact tab.
- Click Redeem and select the server to get the freebies.
The rewards for redeeming the livestream codes can be claimed from the in-game mailbox.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.