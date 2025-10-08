Genshin Impact Luna II livestream code release date and countdown

Genshin Impact has announced a Special Program for the upcoming version Luna II. It will be livestreamed on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels on October 10, 2025. During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the new content in version Luna II. Furthermore, they will share three codes that Travelers can redeem to obtain various in-game rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit.

Ad

This article will cover the timings for the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream so that players don't miss the codes. Travelers can also find a guide on how to redeem these codes.

Genshin Impact Luna II livestream code release countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Dear Traveler, it's announcement time! #GenshinImpact #GenshinSpecialProgram The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 10/10/2025 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! This special program will feature juicy details about

Ad

Trending

The Genshin Impact Luna II Special Program will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels on October 10, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4). During the livestream, the officials will reveal three new codes that Travelers can redeem to get the following rewards:

Primogem x 300

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10

Hero's Wit x 5

Mora x 50,000

Here's a list of timings for the version Luna II livestream across different time zones:

America (October 10, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 5 am

: 5 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 6 am

: 6 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 7 am

: 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 8 am

Ad

Europe (October 10, 2025)

Western European Standard Time (WEST) : 1 pm

: 1 pm Central European Standard Time (CEST) : 2 pm

: 2 pm Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 3 pm

Asia (October 10, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 5:30 pm

: 5:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 9 pm

Additionally, here is a countdown that shows the exact time left until the livestream begins:

Ad

How to redeem livestream code

Redeeming code via in-game settings:

Log in to the game and open the pause menu.

Open Settings and go to the Account section.

Select Redeem Code and enter the code.

Click Confirm.

Redeem codes on the official website:

Click here to visit the official website.

Log in using the game or HoYoverse account.

Select the server and enter the code.

Click Redeem to get the rewards.

Ad

Redeeming codes on HoYoLab:

Go to the HoYoGuides section in the Genshin Impact tab.

Click Redeem and select the server to get the freebies.

The rewards for redeeming the livestream codes can be claimed from the in-game mailbox.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.