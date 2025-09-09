Genshin Impact Luna II banners leaked

Genshin Impact Luna II is expected to be released on October 22, 2025, along with a new playable character, Nefer. Reliable leakers like HomDGCat have shared details regarding the rumored characters and rerun banners that could be featured during the Phase 1 or 2 banners of the Luna II version.This article lists all new leaks regarding the character banners rumored to be featured during the Genshin Impact Luna II version.Note: This article includes early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer animation leaks: Normal Attack, Skill, and BurstUpcoming banners in the Genshin Impact Luna II version, based on leaks6.1 banners byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksHomDGCat's recent leaks show potential character and rerun banners that could be featured during the Luna II version. Based on this, Nefer is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user who is rumored to be released in the Luna II version.These characters are rumored to be featured on the Phase 1 or 2 banners during the Luna II update:Nefer (5-star Dendro Catalyst)Arlecchino (5-star Pyro Polearm)Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)Zhongli (5-star Geo Polearm)Lan Yan (4-star Anemo Catalyst)Yun Jin (4-star Geo Polearm)Rosaria (4-star Cryo Polearm)Based on leaks, it seems Arlecchino, Furina, and Zhongli will have their rerun banner during Luna II. Some details regarding the 4-star characters rumored to feature during the banners in this version has also been leaked.Meanwhile, Nefer is a character from the upcoming Nod-Krai region who will be introduced in Luna I. Various trusted leakers, including Mero and Dimbreath, have shared leaks of her kit, gameplay, and animations.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer leaks: Skill, burst, passives, and constellationsSpeculated weapon banners for Luna II versionSince the character banner and rerun details have been leaked, we can speculate on the 5-star weapons that could be featured during the Luna II update. Furthermore, details regarding Nefer's signature weapon, the Reliquary of Truth, have also been leaked.Based on these rumors, these 5-star weapons could be featured on the Weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, during the Luna II update:Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst)Crimson Moon's Semblance (5-star Polearm)Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)Vortex Vanquisher (5-star Polearm)