Genshin Impact Luna II banners leaked

By Eswar Keshav
Published Sep 09, 2025 12:22 GMT
Genshin Impact Luna II banners leaked
New leaks and rumors are out on characters banners in Genshin Impact Luna II (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact Luna II is expected to be released on October 22, 2025, along with a new playable character, Nefer. Reliable leakers like HomDGCat have shared details regarding the rumored characters and rerun banners that could be featured during the Phase 1 or 2 banners of the Luna II version.

Ad

This article lists all new leaks regarding the character banners rumored to be featured during the Genshin Impact Luna II version.

Note: This article includes early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer animation leaks: Normal Attack, Skill, and Burst

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Upcoming banners in the Genshin Impact Luna II version, based on leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

HomDGCat's recent leaks show potential character and rerun banners that could be featured during the Luna II version. Based on this, Nefer is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user who is rumored to be released in the Luna II version.

These characters are rumored to be featured on the Phase 1 or 2 banners during the Luna II update:

  • Nefer (5-star Dendro Catalyst)
  • Arlecchino (5-star Pyro Polearm)
  • Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)
  • Zhongli (5-star Geo Polearm)
  • Lan Yan (4-star Anemo Catalyst)
  • Yun Jin (4-star Geo Polearm)
  • Rosaria (4-star Cryo Polearm)
Ad

Based on leaks, it seems Arlecchino, Furina, and Zhongli will have their rerun banner during Luna II. Some details regarding the 4-star characters rumored to feature during the banners in this version has also been leaked.

Meanwhile, Nefer is a character from the upcoming Nod-Krai region who will be introduced in Luna I. Various trusted leakers, including Mero and Dimbreath, have shared leaks of her kit, gameplay, and animations.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer leaks: Skill, burst, passives, and constellations

Ad

Speculated weapon banners for Luna II version

Since the character banner and rerun details have been leaked, we can speculate on the 5-star weapons that could be featured during the Luna II update. Furthermore, details regarding Nefer's signature weapon, the Reliquary of Truth, have also been leaked.

Based on these rumors, these 5-star weapons could be featured on the Weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, during the Luna II update:

  • Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst)
  • Crimson Moon's Semblance (5-star Polearm)
  • Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)
  • Vortex Vanquisher (5-star Polearm)
About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications