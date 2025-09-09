  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact Nefer animation leaks: Normal Attack, Skill, and Burst

Genshin Impact Nefer animation leaks: Normal Attack, Skill, and Burst

By Eswar Keshav
Published Sep 09, 2025 06:48 GMT
Genshin Impact Nefer animation leaks:
Nefer's possible gameplay and animations in Genshin Impact have been leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer is one of the characters featured in the Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. She also appears in the trailer for Luna I, which means that players might meet her during the Archon Quest featured in this game version. Furthermore, there is a chance that fans will get a closer look at her Vision or Moon Wheel as the story unfolds

Ad

Nefer’s rumored kit and ascension materials were previously leaked by Mero and KazusaLeaks. New leaks have now unraveled details about her skills, abilities, and idle animations.

On that note, this article discusses the new gameplay and animation leaks related to Nefer in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Nefer's gameplay and animations in Genshin Impact

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dimbreath on X, a credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community, has shared clips of Nefer’s apparent gameplay, her idle animations, Normal Attacks, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst. u/ISRUKRENG has reposted all the footage on Reddit.

Idle animations

Like many characters in the game, Nefer is expected to have two idle animations. In the first, a cat appears on her shoulder, which she pets before it vanishes. In the second, she summons a special weapon using her Dendro powers and starts playing with it.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer splash art leaked

Normal Attack and Sprint

Nefer is rumored to wield a Catalyst weapon type. Her Normal Attack sequence involves kicking enemies up to four times.

During the first two attacks, she uses regular kicks to deal Dendro damage to opponents. For the third one, she leaps into the air and kicks foes, finishing the combo with a fourth kick upon landing.

Nefer appears to use the tall female character model. Therefore, her sprinting animations resemble those of other characters with the same model.

Ad

Charged Attack

According to Dimbreath's leaks, Nefer has an enhanced Charged Attack, allowing her to summon two clones of herself that assist in attacking enemies. After using it, the character enters the Slither state, during which she consumes Stamina to dash forward rapidly. Her appearance remains mostly unchanged, aside from a special green aura that envelops her character model.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer leaks: Skill, Burst, passives, and Constellations

Elemental Skill

Ad

According to Dimbreath's leaks, when Nefer activates her Elemental Skill, she leaps forward and strikes the ground, dealing Dendro damage to nearby opponents. While her rumored kit includes multiple variations of this skill, the footage above does not showcase all of them.

Elemental Burst

Upon activating her Elemental Burst, Nefer seemingly summons two clones and conjures a Triangular Prism made of Dendro Elemental Energy, which deals AoE Dendro damage to opponents.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer ascension and talent materials leaked

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications