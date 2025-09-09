Genshin Impact Nefer animation leaks: Normal Attack, Skill, and Burst

Nefer is one of the characters featured in the Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. She also appears in the trailer for Luna I, which means that players might meet her during the Archon Quest featured in this game version. Furthermore, there is a chance that fans will get a closer look at her Vision or Moon Wheel as the story unfoldsNefer’s rumored kit and ascension materials were previously leaked by Mero and KazusaLeaks. New leaks have now unraveled details about her skills, abilities, and idle animations.On that note, this article discusses the new gameplay and animation leaks related to Nefer in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on early leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Nefer's gameplay and animations in Genshin Impactnefer animations byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksDimbreath on X, a credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community, has shared clips of Nefer’s apparent gameplay, her idle animations, Normal Attacks, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst. u/ISRUKRENG has reposted all the footage on Reddit.Idle animationsLike many characters in the game, Nefer is expected to have two idle animations. In the first, a cat appears on her shoulder, which she pets before it vanishes. In the second, she summons a special weapon using her Dendro powers and starts playing with it.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer splash art leakedNormal Attack and SprintNefer is rumored to wield a Catalyst weapon type. Her Normal Attack sequence involves kicking enemies up to four times. During the first two attacks, she uses regular kicks to deal Dendro damage to opponents. For the third one, she leaps into the air and kicks foes, finishing the combo with a fourth kick upon landing.Nefer appears to use the tall female character model. Therefore, her sprinting animations resemble those of other characters with the same model.Charged AttackAccording to Dimbreath's leaks, Nefer has an enhanced Charged Attack, allowing her to summon two clones of herself that assist in attacking enemies. After using it, the character enters the Slither state, during which she consumes Stamina to dash forward rapidly. Her appearance remains mostly unchanged, aside from a special green aura that envelops her character model.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer leaks: Skill, Burst, passives, and ConstellationsElemental SkillAccording to Dimbreath's leaks, when Nefer activates her Elemental Skill, she leaps forward and strikes the ground, dealing Dendro damage to nearby opponents. While her rumored kit includes multiple variations of this skill, the footage above does not showcase all of them.Elemental BurstUpon activating her Elemental Burst, Nefer seemingly summons two clones and conjures a Triangular Prism made of Dendro Elemental Energy, which deals AoE Dendro damage to opponents.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer ascension and talent materials leaked