Genshin Impact Nefer splash art leaked

By Eswar Keshav
Published Sep 06, 2025 14:31 GMT
Image of Nefer from the Genshin Impact Luna I version trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer is an upcoming character from Genshin Impact who appears to have a Dendro vision on her back during the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. However, the developers have introduced the concept of a special Moon Wheel in Nod-Krai, and we do not know if Nefer has a Vision or a Moon Wheel.

Early leaks regarding version 6.1 imply that she has a Dendro Moon Wheel. Furthermore, leakers such as Fireflynews and HomDGCat, among others, have shared the details of Nefer's splash art and signature weapon.

This article will list all new leaks regarding Nefer's splash art, namecard, and signature weapon in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Nefer's splash art, namecard, and Signature weapon leaked in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, early leaks regarding Nefer's splash art, rumored signature weapon, and name card have been shared by HomDGCat and Fireflynews. Based on these leaks, Nefer's splash art appears to suggest that she creates clones of herself during her Elemental Skill or Burst, as it features Nefer alongside a couple of her clones, seemingly designed with the Dendro Elemental power.

Furthermore, the background of the splash art features a special triangular prism-like object, which might also be a part of Nefer's abilities. However, since her animations were not leaked, we can only speculate that some of the abilities showcased in this splash art could be a part of her skills in the game.

Interestingly enough, Nefer's signature weapon is rumored to be a Catalyst, and based on leaked information, it is also shaped like a triangular prism, similar to the one shown in her leaked splash art. It also features a cat symbol in the center of the weapon.

Lastly, details regarding Nefer's rumored name card were also shared by HomDGCat and Firefly News. The triangular prism object shown on her rumored splash art is also shown on the images of her leaked name card.

This object seems to be a core part of Nefer's gameplay, as it can be seen in her rumored splash art and name card. Nefer's leaked name card also features the image of her cat, which was likely teased during the trailer for the Luna I version.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
