Genshin Impact Nefer leaks: Skill, burst, passives, and constellations

Nefer is an upcoming character from the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact. During the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, fans noticed that she either has a Dendro Vision or a Moon Wheel in one of the scenes. However, since there isn't a close-up shot of Nefer in this teaser, we were left wondering about the unique power she possesses.Leaks suggest that Nefer possesses a Dendro Moon Wheel and is rumored to be released as a playable character in the Genshin Impact Luna II version. Furthermore, a prominent leaker known as Mero has shared details about her skills, passives, and constellations.This article lists all the new leaks regarding Nefer's kit and constellations leak in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on early leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Also read: Time until Genshin Impact Luna I releases globallyNefer's rumored kit and Constellations in Genshin Impact, based on leaksUpdated Nefer kit with additional info via Mero byu/Master_Implement_398 inGenshin_Impact_LeaksA prominent leaker known as Mero has shared new leaks regarding the rumored kit and constellations of Nefer. As per Mero, she might be a DPS focused on the Lunar-Bloom Elemental Reaction, which will be introduced in the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna I version.Furthermore, early leaks imply that she is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user and might be released during the Genshin Impact Luna II update. The details regarding her rumored abilities, passives, and constellations are given below.Also read - Genshin Impact Luna I first phase banners: All characters and weapons revealedNormal Attack - Striking SerpentNormal Attack - Performs up to four kicks that deal Dendro damage with the ferocity and grace of a striking serpent.Charged Attack - Nefer enters the Slither state, consuming Stamina to rapidly move forward for up to 2.5 seconds. When the skill button is released, the duration ends, or Stamina runs out, Nefer will exit this special state and consume a certain amount of additional Stamina to deal Dendro damage to opponents. Additionally, unleashing the Elemental Skill, Senet Strategy: Dance of a Thousand Nights, or sprinting while Nefer is in the Slither state, will not cause her to exit this state.Plunging Attack - Calling upon the might of Dendro, Nefer plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path and dealing AoE Dendro damage upon impact with the ground.Also read - Genshin Impact Luna I events scheduleElemental Skill - Senet Strategy: Dance of a Thousand NightsNefer charges forward, dealing AoE Dendro damage and entering the Shadow Dance state. While in the Shadow Dance state, if you have at least one Verdant Dew, Nefer's Charged Attack will be replaced with the special Charged Attack, Phantasm Performance. Has two initial usages for this skill.Nefer will exit the Shadow Dance state when she unleashes three Phantasm Performances or when the state's duration ends. Nefer summons a shade of herself to deal Coordinated Attacks against enemies. Nefer and the shade will inflict two and three stages of AoE Dendro damage, respectively.Damage dealt by the shade is considered Lunar-Bloom damage. One Verdant Dew will be consumed the first time a shade is summoned after every Phantasm Performance.When party members trigger the Lunar-Bloom reaction, they will gain the Verdant Dew resources. Your party will receive one Verdant Dew every 2.5 seconds after activating a Lunar-Bloom reaction. Your party can have up to three Verdant Dew, and if you trigger another Lunar-Bloom reaction during this time, the duration of this effect will be reset.Also read: Genshin Impact Ineffa voicelines about other charactersElemental Burst - Sacred Vow: True Eye's PhantasmGrant &quot;revelation&quot; to the mysteries of the false through Thoth's true sight, dealing AoE Dendro damage to opponents ahead. When unleashed, Nefer will consume all Veils of Falsehood to increase the damage inflicted by the current Elemental Burst.Each stack of Veil of Falsehood increases the damage dealt by Nefer's Phantasm Performance by 10%. The initial maximum number of stacks is three, with each stack lasting nine seconds to boost the damage dealt by the current Elemental Burst, and each stack's duration is counted independently.Also read - Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Teaser: All upcoming characters revealedPassive TalentsA Wager of Moonlight - Nefer will be granted the corresponding buffs based on the party's Moonsign.Moonsign- Ascendant Gleam: When she unleashes her Elemental Skill, any Dendro Cores or Bountiful Cores on the field will be converted to Seeds of Deceit, and any Lunar-Bloom reactions triggered in the following 15 seconds that would create a Dendro or Bountiful Cores will instead create Seeds of Deceit. Seeds of Deceit cannot trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon reactions and will not burst. When Nefer unleashes a Charged Attack or a Phantasm Performance, she can absorb Seeds of Deceit within a specific range, gaining one stack of Veil of Falsehood for every seed absorbed. When this effect gains three stacks, or when the third stack's duration is refreshed, Nefer's Elemental Mastery stat will be increased by 100 for eight seconds.Daughter of the Dust and Sand - Each point of Nefer's Elemental Mastery beyond 500 will increase her Attack stat by 0.4. A maximum of 200 Attack can be gained in this manner.Moonsign Benediction: Dusklit Eaves - When a party member triggers a Bloom reaction, it will be converted into the Lunar-Bloom reaction, with every point of Elemental Mastery that Nefer has increasing Lunar-Bloom's base damage by 0.0175%, up to a maximum of 14%. Additionally, when Nefer is in the party, its Moonsign will increase by one level.Conspiracy of the Golden Vault - Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Nod-Krai expedition for 20 hours. Additionally, as the head of the Curatorium of Secrets, Nefer seemingly can obtain intelligence from a variety of sources - intelligence that certain factions in Nasha Town might find extremely interesting.Also read - Nefer VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable worksConstellationsC1 - The base damage for Lunar-Bloom reactions caused by Nefer's Phantasm Performance is increased by 60% of her Elemental Mastery. This effect is further boosted by Veil of Falsehood.C2 - Enhances the effects of the Ascension talent A Wager of Moonlight: Extends Veil of Falsehood's duration by five seconds, and increases its stat limit to five, as well as causing Phantasm Performance to deal up to 150% of its original damage. When Nefer unleashes her Elemental Skill, she will instantly gain two stacks of Veil of Falsehood. Additionally, when Veil of Falsehood gains five stacks, or when the fifth stack's duration is refreshed, Nefer's Elemental Mastery will be increased by 200 for eight seconds instead. You must first unlock the Ascension Talent &quot;A Wager of Moonlight.&quot;C3 - Increases the level of Nefer's Elemental Skill by three levels, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.C4 - When Nefer is on the field and in the Shadow Dance state, you will gain Verdant Dew 25% faster. Additionally, while Nefer is in the Shadow Dance state, nearby opponents will have their Dendro resistance decreased by 20%. This effect will be removed when Nefer exits the Shadow Dance state or after she strays a certain distance away from the opponents for 4.5 seconds.C5 - Increases the level of Nefer's Elemental Burst by three levels, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.C6 - When Nefer unleashes Phantasm Performance, the second stage of damage dealt by her will be converted to deal AoE Dendro damage equal to 85% of her Elemental Mastery. Additionally, when the attacks from the Phantasm Performance end, an extra instance of AoE Dendro damage equal to 120% of Nefer's Elemental Mastery is dealt. All of the aforementioned damage is considered as Lunar-Bloom DMG dealt by Phantasm Performance. Moonsign-Ascendant Gleam: Nefer's Lunar-Bloom damage is elevated by 15%.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer splash art leaked