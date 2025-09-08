Genshin Impact Nefer ascension and talent materials leaked

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Sep 08, 2025 22:39 GMT
Nefer in Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser Moonlit Ballad of the Night (Image via HoYoverse)
Nefer in Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser Moonlit Ballad of the Night (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of Genshin Impact’s version Luna I just around the corner, early beta leaks for Version Luna II (6.1) have already surfaced via reliable sources like KazusaLeaks and HomDGCat. These data-mined leaks reveal information about Nefer, one of the teased characters expected to debut in the Nod-Krai.

What makes this leak notable is that the details appeared even before Luna I officially launches, giving players one of the earliest looks into knowing Nefer's ascension and talent materials. For those who like to prepare in advance, her material requirements have now been outlined in this article.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Nefer character materials leaked

Nefer ascension materials leaked

According to information shared by KazusaLeaks, Nefer’s ascension materials will be sourced entirely from Nod-Krai. The list includes:

  • Boss material: Via new boss Icy Crystal: Frostnight Scion (available from version Luna II)
  • Moonfall Silver: Local specialty of Nod-Krai (available in version Luna I)
  • Worn Authority Seal: Drops from Fatui Task Force enemies (available in version Luna I)

These items will be needed across the six ascension stages, similar to other 5-star characters in the game.

Nefer talent level-up materials leaked

Her talent materials have also been leaked via the same source and are available from the upcoming version Luna I onwards.

  • Teachings of Vagrancy: Talent books
  • Worn Authority Seal: Drops from Fatui Task Force enemies
  • Ascended Sample: Rook: Weekly boss drop from the Unresolved Chess Game domain

Note that higher-level talents will require Crown of Insight alongside these items, as it usually goes regarding character level-up materials in Genshin Impact.

The early leak of Nefer’s ascension and talent materials gives players a rare opportunity to start preparing well before her banner arrives in version Luna II. Many of her resources will become available to farm starting with the upcoming Genshin Impact's version Luna I on September 10th, 2025. As with any leak, these details are subject to change, but can be a valuable head start for players planning to pull for Nefer.

