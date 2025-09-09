Genshin Impact Nefer signature weapon leaked

Nefer is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She is expected to be released in the Luna II update as a 5-star Dendro unit. New leaks have now emerged, suggesting that Nefer is a Catalyst user. They also detail her presumed signature weapon, stats, and passive effects.This article covers all the stats and effects of Nefer's signature weapon at level 90 R1 in Genshin Impact, as per the leaks.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Genshin Impact Nefer's signature weapon stats and effects leakedMero is one of the most trusted sources for Genshin Impact leaks. They have now leaked all the new weapons that will be released in Luna II. This includes Nefer's potential signature weapon. According to Mero, the head of the Curatorium of Secrets is a Catalyst user, and her weapon is called Reliquary of Truth.Here are all of the leaked stats and effects of Nefer's signature weapon at level 90 and refinement rank I:Base ATK: 542Second stat: CRIT DMG 88.2%Passive effect: CRIT Rate is increased by 8%. When the equipping character unleashes an Elemental Skill, they gain the Secret of Lies effect, which increases their Elemental Mastery by 80 for 12 seconds. When the equipping character deals Lunar-Bloom DMG to opponents, they gain the Moon of Truth effect that increases their CRIT DMG by 24% for 4 seconds. When both the Secret of Lies and Moon of Truth effects are active at the same time, the bonuses of both effects will be increased by 50%.The base ATK of the weapon is pretty low, but that is not a big deal. Meanwhile, the second stat has a huge 88.2% CRIT DMG bonus, and that alone makes it one of the stat sticks in the game.On top of that, the weapon's passive also gives a lot of bonuses, such as a CRIT Rate boost, along with Elemental Mastery and more CRIT DMG, depending on the active effect. If both effects on the passive are active, the equipping character gains even more of the EM and CRIT DMG bonus.Reliquary of Truth would be the perfect weapon for Nefer since most of her damage relies on Lunar-Bloom reaction, and the 5-star Catalyst not only provides Elemental Mastery but also a ton of CRIT stats.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer ascension and talent materialsFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.