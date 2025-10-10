Genshin Impact Luna II Livestream summary: New character, events, codes, and more

The Genshin Impact Luna II Livestream showcased the content that will be added to the game with the upcoming update. Nefer is a new character who will become playable in version Luna II, and HoYoverse finally revealed how she will work in-game. Besides that and events, the livestream also showed a glimpse of the upcoming Archon Quest, and version Luna II will be available on October 22, 2025.
Let's take at all of the important details from the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream.
Genshin Impact Luna II livestream overview
1) New Character and weapon
Nefer will be the new 5-star character who will be added to the game in the upcoming update. Her best-in-slot signature Catalyst, Relinquary of the Truth, will also be added and will be available for a limited time. The following new 4-star weapons will also be available:
- Moonweaver's Dawn (Sword)
- Sacrificer's Staff (Polearm)
- Dawning Frost (Catalyst)
Banners
The following Banners will be available for the Genshin Impact Luna II update:
Phase 1
- Furina
- Nefer
Phase 2
- Zhongli
- Arlecchino
New Story Quest
As announced during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream, two new Archon Quests will be available as part of the ongoing Nod-Krai chapter.
- Song of Welkin Moon Act III: A Nation That Doesn't Exist
- Song of Welkin Moon Act IV: An Elegy for Faded Moonlight
As the livestream highlighted, several old characters, including the Harbinger, Arlecchino, will play a role in the upcoming quest. Varka will also finally make an appearance.
Selenic Chronicles Part 2 will also be available, alongside more activities in the Silvermoon Hall.
New Boss
A new world boss, the Frostnight Herra, will be available after the update goes live. You can challenge and defeat it to obtain materials that you can use to ascend characters such as Nefer.
Events
The following events will be available during the Luna II update of Genshin Impact:
- Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center
- Dance Dance Dynamic Disco
- Saurian Sojourn
- Overflowing Abundance
A free copy of Collei will be available by completing certain challenges in the Ruin Exploration: Fieldwise Center event.
Miliastra Wonderland
Miliastra Wonderland, Genshin Impact's new UGC mode, will also be available during version Luna II. You will need to complete the prologue of the game to access the mode. As announced during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream, this mode allows you to interact with user-generated content.
The mode won't have any characters outside of the Manekin that you will choose, and their level will scale with that of your Traveler. Miliastra Wonderland will, however, feature a cosmetic gacha system, via which you can obtain clothes for your Manekin.
Genshin Impact Luna II livestream codes
The Genshin Impact Luna II livestream announced three codes that you can redeem for in-game rewards.
- Nefer1022Ashru: Primogems x 100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10
- LunaII1022: Primogems x 100, Hero's Wit x 5
- MiliastraWonderland: Primogems x 100, Mora x 50,000
These will be available for a limited time, till October 12, 2025, and will reward you with 300 Primogems, among other in-game rewards.
