Genshin Impact Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles guide (Get free glider skin)

The Genshin Impact Luna I version introduced various new systems, titled Meeting Points and Selenic Chronicles, which serve as the Reputation for the Nod-Krai region. The developers have also introduced a brand-new system, Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles, where players can earn special rewards by completing specific quests.

Furthermore, gamers who are looking forward to obtaining the new Glider skin in Nod-Krai must complete all quests in the Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles system. However, there are certain pre-requirements to unlock this new system.

This article provides a detailed guide on unlocking the Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles system in Genshin Impact.

Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles Reputation system in Genshin Impact

Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles reputation system can be unlocked after completing the "The Dark Side of Memory" quest (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles reputation system in Nod-Krai, you must complete "The Dark Side of Memory" Archon Quest, which is the second part of the "Elegy of Dust and Moonlight" quest. After doing this quest, the first part of the Selenic Chronicles quest chain will be automatically completed.

You also gain a bonus effect, as your party members' Moonsign level will be Ascendant Gleam in the Nod-Krai region after you complete this quest. The Selenic Chronicles quest chain for the Silvermoon Hall is different from the quests present for the Meeting Points in Nod-Krai. Thus, even if you complete the Selenic Chronicles for the Meeting Points, the level for the Silvermoon Hall will not be increased.

Furthermore, you can only complete one Selenic Chronicles quest for the Silvermoon Hall in a week. This new reputation system has a weekly reset, and you will get a new quest each week.

A crucial detail about this new system is that the weekly reset for the Selenic Chronicles quests will begin right after you complete "The Dark Side of Memory" Archon quest. In other words, if you unlock this reputation system on a Sunday, you must wait until the following Sunday to get a new quest.

Rewards for completing the Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles Reputation system

Rewards for completing the Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles quest chain (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get special buffs and rewards upon completing the entire Selenic Chronicles quest chain at the Silvermoon Hall. Furthermore, you can unlock special interactions with Columbina in each of these quests.

These are the rewards that players can obtain after completing each Selenic Chronicles quest chain at Silvermoon Hall:

Selenic Chronicles: Part 1 - From Here I Gaze furnishing item, Cloud-Wrapped Moon furnishing blueprint, Blanket of stars furnishing blueprint

From Here I Gaze furnishing item, Cloud-Wrapped Moon furnishing blueprint, Blanket of stars furnishing blueprint Selenic Chronicles: Part 2 - Nod-Krai: Moonlight namecard

Nod-Krai: Moonlight namecard Selenic Chronicles: Part 3 - Wings of the Silent Moon wing glider

To unlock the new Nod-Krai wind glider, you must complete all three parts in the Selenic Chronicles quest chain at Silvermoon Hall.

