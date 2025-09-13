Genshin Impact: How to get Evermoon Seal and use it (hidden treasure vault location)

Evermoon Seal in Genshin Impact is a collectible item that you can find in Nod-Krai. There are a total of nine seals, three for each sub-area in the new map. Similar to the Obsidian Rings in Natlan, you can use Evermoon Seals to open treasure vaults in Nod-Krai to obtain rewards, such as 5-star artifacts and the Dust of Enlightenment.

This article explains how to obtain the Evermoon Seals and where to use them in Genshin Impact.

How to get Evermoon Seals in Genshin Impact

Hiisi Island Evermoon Seal (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Natlan's Obsidian Rings, the Evermoon Seal can only be obtained randomly by opening Luxurious Chests and Precious Chests in Nod-Krai. You can find the seals in the following locations:

Paha Isle Evermoon Seals in Paha Isle

Hiisi Island Evermoon Seals in Hiisi Island

Lempo Isle Evermoon Seals in Lempo Isle

If you're lucky, you can obtain the Evermoon Seals early, but if you're unlucky, you might not get them until the last Luxurious or Precious Chest.

Where to use Evermoon Seal in Genshin Impact

Hiisi Island treasure vault location

Location of the Hiisi Island treasure vault (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Meeting Point in Frostmoon Enclave and go east to find the Hiisi Island treasure vault. If you haven't unlocked this Meeting Point, use the northern waypoint and head southeast. Approach the entrance and submit all three Evermoon Seals to remove the barrier. You can collect several 5-star artifacts and the Dust of Enlightenment inside the cave.

Lempo Isle treasure vault location

Location of the Lempo Isle treasure vault (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint above the Curatorium of Secrets and slowly glide southwest toward a small hallway to reach The Flagship. There's a lift below the ramp that you can use to go down. This will take you to the lower floor where the treasure vault is located.

Paha Isle treasure vault location

Location of the Paha Isle treasure vault (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint near the Final Night Cemetery and go southwest to find a large red wall blocking the entrance of a cave. Use kuuvahki energy to destroy it and go inside to find the Paha Isle treasure vault. Offer the Evermoon Seals to remove the barrier and collect the rewards.

