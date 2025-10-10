Genshin Impact Nefer release date, time, and countdown

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Oct 10, 2025 19:34 GMT
Nefer
Nefer release date, time, and countdown

Nefer is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user from the Nod-Krai region, who will be playable during the Genshin Impact Luna II update. The developers have officially announced that she would be featured during the Phase 1 character banners. Her signature weapon, Reliquary of Truth, would be featured on the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation.

Some gamers may wonder when Nefer might be released in the title. On that note, this article will list the release schedule of Nefer's banner for various regions in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nefer banner release date and countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced that Nefer is a 5-star Dendro unit who will be featured during the Phase 1 character banners of the Luna II version. According to the official event calendar they released, this version will go live on October 22, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The Phase 1 character banners are usually released alongside the new update, which means that fans can pull for Nefer on October 22, 2025.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II banners revealed

However, the release timings for her banner may vary slightly for players, as it differs across various time zones. That being said, here's the release schedule of Nefer for some major regions:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 21, 2025, at 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 21, 2025, at 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): October 21, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 21, 2025, at 11 pm

Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): October 22, 2025, at 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 22, 2025, at 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): October 22, 2025, at 6 am
Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): October 22, 2025, at 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): October 22, 2025, at 11 am
  • Philippine Time (PHT): October 22, 2025, at 11 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): October 22, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): October 22, 2025, at 12 pm

Here's a countdown to keep track of the time left until the release of Nefer in Genshin Impact:

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II livestream summary: New character, events, codes, and more

Nefer's signature weapon - Reliquary of Truth

Nefer's signature weapon, the Reliquary of Truth will be released during the Luna II version (Image via HoYoverse)
Nefer's signature weapon, the Reliquary of Truth will be released during the Luna II version (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Luna II livestream, HoYoverse has officially revealed details about Nefer's signature 5-star weapon, Reliquary of Truth. Based on previous patterns, fans expect this Catalyst to be the best-in-slot option for Nefer.

However, details such as the passive effect and secondary stats for this Catalyst have not been revealed during this live stream. We will have to wait for further announcements by HoYoverse to learn more about this weapon.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II events and rewards

